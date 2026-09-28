Pattaya police seek suspect in 8,000-baht knife attack

A 20 year old man suffered knife wounds to his neck after an alleged attack by a friend in Pattaya, following a dispute over 8,000 baht in missing cash early on Saturday, September 26.

The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescue centre received a report of the knife attack at 3.46am. Rescue workers and officers from Pattaya City Police Station were dispatched to the accommodation in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

At the scene, police found bloodstains outside two neighbouring rooms and an injured man, identified as Sathit. The 20 year old had sustained cuts to his neck and head and was given first aid before being taken to hospital.

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The suspected attacker was no longer at the scene when police and rescue workers arrived. Officers believe he fled before their arrival.

An 18 year old neighbour, identified only as A, told reporters that he had heard two men arguing loudly before learning that someone had been injured. He did not know what the disagreement was about and said he was unfamiliar with both men.

Sathit told reporters that the alleged attacker was a friend who had argued with his girlfriend shortly before the incident. According to Sathit, the friend subsequently confronted him over 8,000 baht that had reportedly gone missing, accusing him of being involved.

He alleged that the confrontation escalated when his friend grabbed a knife and attacked him, leaving him with injuries to his neck and head. After the assault, Sathit sought help from nearby residents and asked them to contact emergency services.

Police photographed the scene and advised Sathit to lodge a formal complaint with investigators at Pattaya City Police Station. He was also asked to provide details of the alleged attacker so detectives could identify and locate him.

As of the latest reports, police had not announced an arrest or confirmed what charges, if any, would be brought against the suspect.

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