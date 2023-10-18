Raving undercover: Pattaya police raid nightlife gem in early morning swoop

Picture courtesy of Pattaya News.

The early hours of this morning were punctuated by a Pattaya police raid on an active nightlife spot known as Rave. Nestled in the heart of South Pattaya, this popular venue in the Banglamung district found itself under scrutiny following a tip-off from vigilant locals.

The time of the Pattaya police raid, which took place at 2am today, October 18, found the establishment teeming with around 50 patrons, all engrossed in drink and dance, oblivious to the impending storm.

The Pattaya police, upon arrival, wasted no time in establishing order and clarity amidst the chaos. They quickly sorted the customers into groups by gender, proceeding to check their identification and administer urine tests to detect any signs of substance abuse.

This meticulous screening process led to the identification of two individuals who were found to have consumed illegal substances. It’s noteworthy to mention that all customers present during the raid were of legal age.

Further evidence of illicit activity was discovered during the investigation, as police found a sachet in the men’s restroom bin containing residue of what appeared to be an illegal substance. This find was promptly collected as evidence, further bolstering the case against the venue.

The two individuals implicated in substance abuse were taken into custody and transported to the Pattaya Police Station, where they would face the full weight of the law. However, the legal implications did not stop there.

The operators of the venue were also arrested, facing charges of operating an entertainment venue without the required permissions. Furthermore, they were found to violate alcohol sale regulations, as the venue was operating past the legally designated hours. As per the licensing and zoning regulations, venues are required to cease operations between midnight and 2am.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle against substance abuse and illicit activities in nightlife venues. It underscores the necessity for stringent regulation and vigilance in ensuring these establishments adhere to the law, maintaining the safety and legality of nightlife in Pattaya.

