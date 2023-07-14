Unearthed secrets: Alleged infant skeleton sends chills through Chon Buri community

Pictures courtesy of Pattaya News.

The discovery of an alleged infant skeleton in the wooded outskirts of Banglamung, near Huay Yai, sent chills through the bones of residents in Chon Buri. The unsettling find was reported to the local police on Wednesday, July 12 and soon, the area was flooded with officers and curious residents watching the scene unfold from the sidelines.

Nestled by the scenic Chak Nok Reservoir, residents stumbled upon an open-air cement container which housed what resembled the skeletal remnants of a child. The piles of ash and burnt bones painted a startling picture. A lone monkey doll nearby added an eerie touch to the already sombre scene.

A 30 year old Cambodian worker, known as Deedoo, provided a crucial piece of the infant skeleton puzzle. He reported spotting a migrant worker around the cement box earlier in the week. The shadowy figure was seen burning something, the motives and origins of which remained unclear.

Resident Surachai Seawthong, a cow farmer in his early fifties, also reportedly discovered the skeleton. He told police that he spotted a sheet of zinc shielding the cement box and heat radiating from the cement box. Pulling back the zinc sheet out of curiosity, Surachai was greeted with the stark scene of skeletal remains on Wednesday, reported Pattaya News.

Yet another anonymous local claimed to have witnessed a man, possibly the same as mentioned by Deedoo, in the vicinity of the cement box. This unidentified man was reportedly seen carrying a cloth-bound bundle, which he later subjected to an act of burning. These accounts from varying witnesses echo a common thread of disconcerting activities around the cement box and the mysterious figure seen executing them.

Huay Yai Police, under the command of Deputy Chief, Lieutenant Colonel Pichit Wattanoe, stressed that they had yet to confirm the nature of the bones. To achieve a concrete identification, the remains have been dispatched for expert analysis at a forensic office.

Alongside the forensic investigation, police also initiated further efforts to unveil the mysterious figure seen by the witnesses. Surveillance footage from CCTV stationed near the reservoir is being reviewed with the intent to capture a possible image of the man accused of initiating the suspicious burning at the cement box.

Banglamung residents told the Thai press they are looking forward to a resolution and hope for justice.