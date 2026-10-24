Pattaya police investigate death of Chinese man after fall from condominium

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: October 24, 2026, 10:00 AM
2 minutes read
Pattaya police investigate death of Chinese man after fall from condominium
Photo courtesy of Matichon

Police in Pattaya are investigating the death of a 61 year old Chinese man who fell from the 20th floor of a condominium on Thep Prasit Road early on Friday, October 23, after officers found a handwritten note in the flat.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya police station, was called to the building in Bang Lamung district at 7am, with rescue workers, forensic officers from Region 2 and a doctor from Pattaya Pattamakun Hospital.

The man had been living on the 20th floor with his Thai partner, and the couple were not registered as married.

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He had a long-standing illness, police said, and the note found in the flat described the strain his health had put him under. In it he set out that his property should go to his partner.

Police described the note as believed to be in his handwriting, which has still to be confirmed.

Officers believe he left the flat while his partner was asleep. They have reached no conclusion, and said they still had to examine the evidence and take statements before settling the cause of death.

His body was taken to Pattaya Pattamakun Hospital, where it will be held until relatives produce documents to claim it, and police have notified the Chinese embassy in Bangkok.

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Falls from Pattaya’s high-rise buildings reach the police regularly, and the circumstances are rarely clear at first.

In May officers investigated the death of a 50 year old American man found on a sixth-floor balcony in Jomtien, where they recorded no sign of theft, forced entry or a struggle.

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In a case two months earlier a Belgian man fell from an eighth floor, and police concluded it was suicide only after witnesses described seeing him go up to the roof.

Officers said the cause of death here would be settled once the evidence and the statements were in. No autopsy finding has been announced, and the embassy will take part in the steps that follow.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

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Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: October 24, 2026, 10:00 AM
2 minutes read
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