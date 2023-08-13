Pattaya police intensifies crackdown on illegal firearm possession

Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

The sun had just started setting over the Pattaya skyline on August 12, as a team of vigilant officers from the Banglamung Police, led by Pol. Col. Nawin Sinthurat, intensified their efforts to crack down on illegal firearms.

Situated along the Eastern Gulf coast of Thailand, Pattaya is a city known for its lively nightlife and stunning beaches. However, recent instances of unlicensed firearms had put a cloud on the city’s charm, prompting the local police department to launch an extensive crackdown operation.

In one of these episodes, officers patrolling Soi 33 in Naklua area noticed the curious behaviour of a Thai woman outside her rented apartment. The 44 years old woman, recognised as Buakhao Fakthet, was disturbing the peace. Upon a formal search, she was found to be in possession of an unregistered 9mm handgun, extra magazines and ammunitions.

Upon questioning, Buakhao asserted that the firearm was meant for her self-protection, citing living alone and battling health concerns as reasons. The police, however, pointed out the necessity of obtaining a legal permit to possess any form of weapons, no matter the underlying reasons. Consequently, she was detained for the illegal ownership of firearms and ammunitions.

On the same day, a seemingly unnerving behaviour of a man piqued the interest of the on-duty investigators. Found walking with an unusual demeanour on Soi Golf Course, in the Nongprue area, the 43 years old man, known as Sueb Netkhae or Boon Sueb, was intercepted by the police. He was found in possession of a replica firearm, albeit it was stocked with real bullets.

Sueb claimed that the weapon was not his, saying he came across it at a garbage dump. However, the investigative officers found his story hard to believe. Consequently, he was apprehended on charges related to unlawful possession of firearms.

As of last night, both Buakhao and Sueb were confined to the Banglamung Police Station, undergoing legal procedures pertaining to the illicit possession of firearms and ammunitions.