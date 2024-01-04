Pattaya police bust illegal Kratom ring targeting tourists

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

Pattaya police apprehended a vendor peddling illicit Kratom concoctions to unsuspecting foreign tourists and youngsters on Pattaya Beach on the night of January 2.

Responding to the outcry of concerned locals, Pattaya’s finest executed a well-coordinated sting operation to collar a Thai vendor suspected of flouting the law by selling Kratom-laden drinks under the moonlight along Pattaya Beach. In a daring move, the undercover police team procured two contraband 1-litre bottles for a mere 100 baht each before swooping in for the arrest.

Upon cornering the suspect, identified as 28 year old Ketsarin, the police seized a stash of four 1-litre bottles and two smaller Kratom-filled containers from a concealed cooler. Unexpectedly, Ketsarin reportedly confessed to her clandestine activities, admitting to vending the questionable beverages at 100 baht per 1-litre bottle and 50 baht for the smaller variant. Astoundingly, her daily sales tallied over a staggering 100 bottles, reported Pattaya News.

The audacious suspect, who allegedly preferred targeting gullible foreign tourists and youthful beach enthusiasts, now finds herself in police custody, poised for intense questioning and impending legal consequences.

