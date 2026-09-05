Pattaya police arrest two men over hotel safe theft

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: September 5, 2026, 10:00 AM
1 minute read
Pattaya police arrest two men over hotel safe theft | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

Police arrested two Thai men over a Pattaya hotel safe theft at a rented room in South Pattaya on September 3. Officers detained Patcharapol Charoenpirayan, 42, known as Nam, and Khatawut Wannasri, 33, at 11.26pm, police said.

A woman from Phichit province reported the theft to police on September 1. Someone forced open the rear door of her hotel room, No.208, she told officers. Three brand-name bags, gold totalling 11 baht in weight and 100,000 baht in cash were taken. She put her losses at more than one million baht.

Police said they identified the two accused men from CCTV footage. The pair had rented the South Pattaya room using a friend’s national ID card, officers found.

Officers recovered a five-baht gold bracelet, a two-baht gold necklace, a gold ring, some cash, three designer handbags and the stolen safe, police said. One stolen bracelet had already been sold at a gold shop, and the money spent on a gold necklace. One of the men was wearing that necklace when he was arrested. The recovered ring was said to be intended for his girlfriend.

One of the accused men allegedly told police he pried open the rear door and took the property. He then left on a rented motorcycle while the other waited, according to police. The two allegedly spent the proceeds on nights out and gifts for women.

Police handed both men to investigators at Pattaya City Police Station on a charge of theft committed at night. No further legal stage has been reported. As of publishing, no public statement has been issued by either accused man.

Pattaya police arrest two men over hotel safe theft | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: September 5, 2026, 10:00 AM
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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.