Revving up touble: Pattaya police arrest two in connection with motorcycle thefts

The peaceful district of Banglamung in Pattaya was recently shaken by a series of motorcycle thefts. Two Thai nationals were arrested yesterday in connection with these crimes.

The arrests were made by Pattaya police following an investigation that was initiated after a victim reported a stolen motorbike on October 24.

The Chief of Pattaya Police, Thanapong Phothiti, stated that the two suspects were apprehended in a rented room within Soi Phonprapanimit 27, a locality in the Nongprue sub-district of Banglamung. Along with the suspects, four stolen motorcycles were recovered from the premises.

Upon receiving the motorbike theft report, Pattaya police swung into action. They executed a diligent investigation, which involved an extensive search for evidence and analysis of surveillance camera footage. The footage proved to be instrumental, as it revealed the suspects’ escape route and eventually led the police to their whereabouts, reported The Pattaya News.

The operation, which led to the arrests and recovery of the stolen motorcycles, was carried out across the jurisdictions of both the Pattaya Police Station and Nongprue Police Station, according to Thanapong.

The two suspects, 33 year old Tong Noikhamlue, and 31 year old Monsinchai Nimananong, were identified by Thanapong. The recovered motorcycles, now marked as evidence, will play a crucial role in the upcoming legal proceedings against the two suspects.

The suspects, once in custody, reportedly confessed to their crimes. They also performed a re-enactment of their actions for the police, giving a detailed account of how they committed the crimes.

The quick and efficient action of the Pattaya police, however, has not only led to the apprehension of the suspects but also the recovery of the stolen property, reinstating a sense of security amongst the locals, said Thanapong.

The investigation remains ongoing, with the Pattaya police continuing their efforts to ensure that all related facts and evidence are thoroughly examined.

