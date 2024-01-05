Pattaya police arrest local vendor for selling kratom drinks laced with cough syrup

Photo courtesy of TMN Cable TV Pattaya

A recent Pattaya police operation led to the arrest of a local stall owner who was accused of peddling Kratom drinks mixed with cough syrup to the youth in the area. The suspect, a 44 year old man known as Nakarin, was apprehended by Nongprue Police officers and now faces charges related to the sale of these illicit beverages.

The arrest was made following a tip-off received by the Region 2 Police Command Centre. A team from the Nongprue Police Station, under the leadership of Police Lieutenant Colonel Chumpol Saenwichai, launched a raid on the Bung Ton 168 shop located in Soi Nern Phlap Wan, within the Nongprue sub-district of the Banglamung district in Chon Buri province.

Among the items discovered and seized during the operation were 18 litres of Kratom drinks laced with cough syrup. These were cleverly concealed among regular water bottles within large coolers.

Pol. Lt. Col. Chumpol explained that the arrest was part of a wider crackdown on the sale of such beverages, which he warned could lead to intoxication, addiction, and serious health issues. He further added that the police had been alerted to Nakarin’s activities by concerned parents who feared for their children’s safety.

These parents have since expressed their relief at Nakarin’s arrest and have called for stricter enforcement measures to be put in place against vendors of such harmful substances, reported KhaoSod.

Follow us on :













The arrest and subsequent confiscation of the illicit drinks were covered by the TMN Cable TV Pattaya, which released several photos from the scene. The images depicted the large coolers where the Kratom drinks were stored, as well as the officers from the Nongprue Police Station who conducted the raid.

The arrest of Nakarin is a clear indication of the ongoing efforts by the local police to curb the sale and consumption of harmful substances. It also underscores the important role played by concerned citizens in reporting such activities and aiding law enforcement agencies in their fight against illegal trade.