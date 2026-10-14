Pattaya plane crash damages scrap business, injures pilot

A Thai-German pilot was seriously injured after a plane crash in Pattaya yesterday, October 13, after his light aircraft struck the wall of a scrap-buying business near a private airfield in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

The accident occurred at around 11.30am near Buraphathit Airfield, also known as Eastern Airport Pattaya, about 100 metres beyond the runway.

Officers from Nong Prue Police Station and rescue workers arrived to find a heavily damaged blue-and-white, single-engine aircraft that had crashed into the business’s boundary wall.

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The impact damaged the wall and part of the roof, while a strong smell of fuel was reported around the wreckage.

The pilot was identified as 32 year old Martin Huber, a Thai-German national who reportedly owned the two-seat aircraft. He suffered a broken upper left arm and a serious facial wound.

Rescue workers treated him at the scene before transporting him to Bangkok Hospital Pattaya for further medical attention.

Somchai Topphon, a 52 year old resident who recorded part of the incident, said the aircraft had taken off approximately two minutes before returning towards the airfield.

According to Somchai, the pilot appeared to be preparing to land but then attempted to climb again in a go-around manoeuvre, possibly because the engine was not producing enough power.

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However, the aircraft failed to gain sufficient altitude and crashed beyond the runway. Investigators have not confirmed whether engine trouble contributed to the accident.

The owner of the damaged business, 42 year old Chumphon Maneechot, said he was sitting at the back of a vehicle when he heard what sounded like an aircraft engine cutting out.

Moments later, the plane struck his property’s wall, narrowly missing the roof of his home. A falling tree branch also damaged the building.

Following the plane crash, accident investigators secured the site to preserve the wreckage for examination.

Flight Sergeant First Class Pornchai Boonmuang, an official with the Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation Committee, said a larger team, including aviation engineers, would inspect the aircraft to establish what caused it to go down.

Investigators also planned to obtain an account from the injured pilot as part of their inquiry.