Booze cruise escape: Thai driver miraculously ditched disaster in Pattaya (video)

Picture courtesy of Pattaya News.

A lucky Thai driver, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, escaped a potentially fatal accident in the early hours of this morning after he somehow managed to divert his pickup into a roadside ditch in Pattaya.

Narongrit Chanton, a native of Sa Kaeo province in Eastern Thailand, was identified by police officers as the accident victim. According to rescue workers on the scene, the 45 year old pickup driver appeared to be drunk.

Narongrit’s pickup truck met its unfortunate fate near the Mabprachan Reservoir in Pattaya, a popular destination for both tourists and locals alike. The incident occurred at approximately 2am, a time when visibility is typically limited, and the roads are less crowded. Officers suggested that the early morning conditions could have given way to a more relaxed driving attitude, and the reason behind the driver’s intoxication.

Witness statements paint a picture of immediate community response following the accident. A group of good Samaritans present at the scene wasted no time waiting for first response teams and leapt into action to aid the Sa Kaeo native. Narongrit was carefully extricated from his ruined vehicle, ensuring he remained stable until paramedics arrived.

To complete this admirable display of community response, rescuers from the Sawang Boriboon team joined the effort. Renowned for their extraordinary commitment and impeccable service to the Pattaya community, the Sawang Boriboon responders provided immediate medical attention to Narongrit and assisted with securing the accident scene. One of the rescue workers said…

“We believe intoxication was the cause of the accident.”

This comment further reiterated the unending battle against drunk driving that many communities face, and how programs geared towards educating drivers about its dangers continue to be of utmost importance.

Although the incident ended well for Narongrit, who only sustained minor injuries, it undoubtedly adds another tally to the growing number of alcohol-induced accidents in Thailand. The circumstances surrounding the crash underscore the prevalent issues of driving under the influence and the critical need for meaningful changes to the approach to traffic safety norms.

One woman wasn’t as lucky as Narongrit last week in the heart of Pattaya during the early hours of Wednesday morning when her young life was abruptly cut on the Pattaya-Naklua Road following an unfortunate head-on collision involving a baht bus and a motorbike. Read more about the story HERE.

Follow us on :











