Pattaya begins 3.5km road upgrade ahead of New Year

Pattaya City has launched a project to resurface approximately 3.5 kilometres of Phaniad Chang Road, aiming to improve road conditions and complete the main paving work before the New Year holiday period.

Deputy Mayor Manoch Nongyai chaired a project meeting at Pattaya City Hall on October 9, 2026, with representatives from the city’s engineering department and the construction contractor.

The project covers approximately 3,477 metres of existing concrete road, with widths ranging from six to eight metres.

ADVERTISEMENT

Construction will involve laying a new asphalt-concrete surface over the existing road and replacing drainage-pit covers.

The official contract period runs from October 1, 2026, to January 18, 2027, although city officials said the main resurfacing work is expected to be finished ahead of New Year celebrations.

Which sections of Phaniad Chang Road will be upgraded?

The work will be divided into four sections along Phaniad Chang Road, including stretches serving North and Central Pattaya.

The designated sections cover the route near Soi Lukdod and Big C Extra, the road between Sukhumvit Road and the Tantarak junction, the section from the Tantarak junction to Soi Sukhumvit Pattaya 32, and the route between Khon La Fan restaurant and the Mum Aroi junction.

Phaniad Chang Road serves as a secondary route connecting several residential and commercial areas of Pattaya.

Traffic diversions to be announced

City officials said the contractor would begin paving work the following week, with construction expected to take approximately 120 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The contractor has been instructed to coordinate with the Pattaya engineering department and Pattaya City Police to prepare a traffic management plan before road closures begin.

Temporary lane closures and diversions are expected during construction, but no official diversion map or detailed closure schedule had been released as of the October 9 meeting.

Residents, commuters and visitors who regularly use Phaniad Chang Road should monitor announcements from Pattaya City before travelling through the affected areas.

The upgrade follows a policy approved under Mayor Poramese Ngampichet’s administration to improve local road infrastructure.

Phaniad Chang Road has also experienced standing water during periods of heavy rainfall, particularly near the Mum Aroi junction.

Although the resurfacing project includes replacing drainage-pit covers, the announced scope does not include additional drainage pumps or an expansion of the existing drainage system.

The city is expected to publish further information about construction schedules and traffic restrictions before the work affects individual road sections.

Similar news