Pattaya orders venue safety checks after Bangkok nightclub fire

Entertainment venues across Pattaya underwent safety inspections yesterday, July 13, following the deadly fire at a Bangkok nightclub, with several businesses ordered to improve fire escape routes and install additional firefighting equipment.

The operation, ordered by Chon Buri Governor Narit Niramaiwong, focused on fire escape routes, exit signage, emergency lighting and firefighting equipment to improve public safety and restore confidence among residents and tourists.

Officials inspected seven entertainment venues, including three outside Pattaya’s designated entertainment zones and four within them. The inspections also covered several large venues along Walking Street in South Pattaya.

The inspections found that some venues had insufficient exit signs, too few fire extinguishers for the size of the premises and inadequate emergency lighting.

Siam Chon News reported that operators were ordered to address the deficiencies as soon as possible, while Pattaya City and Bang Lamung district officials were instructed to carry out follow-up inspections to ensure the venues meet safety standards.

Chon Buri Deputy Governor Isara Charoenchasri said Pattaya’s large number of entertainment venues made it essential to review fire escape systems, firefighting equipment, obstructions along evacuation routes and interior materials that could act as fuel.

He added that Chon Buri province places the highest priority on the safety of residents and tourists and will continue inspecting entertainment venues to strengthen safety standards and maintain confidence in Pattaya’s tourism industry.

In related news, following the Bangkok nightclub fire, the venue has issued a statement on its Facebook page, apologising for the tragedy and announcing the establishment of a coordination centre to assist those affected.

The centre will facilitate communication with the families of those who died, injured survivors and other affected people while coordinating support with police and relevant agencies.