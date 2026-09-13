Pattaya orders urgent repairs on Big Buddha Hill road

Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

A landslide has torn a large hole into the road on Pattaya’s Big Buddha Hill, prompting the city to order urgent repairs after complaints from runners who use the popular exercise route.

Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet inspected the damaged section in the Pratumnak area on September 10, following reports of the soil collapse and growing safety concerns among residents and visitors who regularly climb the hill for exercise.

Pattaya’s Engineering Department had already placed concrete blocks around the affected section as a temporary barrier to stop people entering the dangerous area. A budget for major repair works has been approved, with construction due to begin in 2027.

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In the meantime, Poramet has instructed the Infrastructure Development Division to carry out a detailed survey of the site and determine the best method for permanent repairs.

Wider damage found on inspection

During the walkaround, officials discovered several other stretches of road on the hill that were uneven, potholed and deteriorating.

As an immediate fix, the engineering team has been told to resurface the worst-affected sections with asphalt. The work is expected to take no more than two weeks and is intended to reduce risk for runners, residents and tourists using the area.

For sections needing more extensive work, Pattaya City Council will be asked to approve funding for a longer-term project. This is expected to include a full road overlay across the affected stretch to improve durability and surface quality.

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Poramet said the city would continue monitoring the landslide damage and road conditions to keep Big Buddha Hill safe for both residents and tourists. The hill remains one of Pattaya’s most popular spots for exercise, with runners and other visitors using its roads and surrounding paths daily.

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