Pattaya operators turn pushy as tourist numbers fall

Photo courtesy of gionnixxx via Canva

Pattaya’s tourism businesses are fighting for every customer as falling walk-in numbers push vendors to take a more direct approach with visitors. Along the resort city’s busiest streets, shop owners and staff are increasingly stepping out to call to passersby, and in some cases gently guiding them toward their shops, as competition for tourist spending intensifies.

The trend is most visible in high foot-traffic areas, where massage parlours, bars, and retail shops line the walkways. Vendors say visibility and direct engagement have become essential just to secure enough daily income.

The shift reflects mounting pressure on small and medium-sized businesses that depend heavily on spontaneous walk-in trade. With tourists growing more selective about spending, operators say the old approach of waiting for customers to wander in no longer works.

Reactions from tourists have been mixed. Some respond warmly to the attention, while others appear hesitant when several businesses compete for them at once, creating a crowded, high-energy atmosphere that can feel overwhelming in peak areas.

Despite the intensity, many shop owners say the tactic comes from necessity rather than choice. In a highly competitive tourism market, they say, securing enough daily income now depends on getting noticed first, reported Pattaya Mail.

In another separate incident, four pattaya taxi riders and bar guards were arrested after a viral video showed them attacking two foreigners during Songkran in Pattaya. The clip showed men in orange vests beating a tourist who had sprayed water at them. Police summoned six suspects after public backlash.



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