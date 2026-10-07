Pattaya opens more public spaces to street performers

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 7, 2026, 11:38 AM
1 minute read
Pattaya opens more public spaces to street performers
Photo via PR PATTAYA

Street performance is getting more room in Pattaya, as the city adds new spots at Walking Street and the Youth Sports Centre while keeping evening performances along Pattaya and Jomtien beaches.

Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn chaired a meeting yesterday, October 6, to review locations, operating hours and rules for public performances across the city.

Officials agreed that performers can continue using Pattaya Beach and Jomtien Beach every day from 6pm to 1am, with separate exceptions applying to children and young people.

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Pattaya is opening more public spaces to street performers, adding new spots at Walking Street and the Youth Sports Centre.
Photo via PR PATTAYA

The city also approved an additional performance area at the Pattaya Youth Sports Centre, bringing the number of designated public park locations from five to six.

The existing locations are Chaloem Phrakiat Khao Thap Phraya Park, Krathing Lai Beach Park, Pattaya City’s 35-rai park on Soi Chaiyaphruek 2, the park on Soi Chaiyaphruek 4 and Khlong Yang Park in Na Kluea.

Walking Street will also gain another designated performance spot.

Pattaya is opening more public spaces to street performers, adding new spots at Walking Street and the Youth Sports Centre.
Photo via PR PATTAYA

Four areas are currently approved at the entrances to sois 14 and 15, outside New Star Bar and at the entrance to BJ Soi. Officials agreed to add an area outside Siam Bayshore Hotel, where performances will be allowed from 7pm to 1am.

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Another proposed location is Lan Pho fresh seafood market in Na Kluea.

Under the proposal, performers would be allowed to use the area every day from 4pm to 10pm. Approval would initially be granted for seven days at a time and remain subject to officials’ consideration.

Pattaya is opening more public spaces to street performers, adding new spots at Walking Street and the Youth Sports Centre.
Photo via PR PATTAYA

The market area would prioritise skilled performers who do not use electrical equipment, reflecting the conditions and character of the location.

Pattaya City said the changes are intended to keep public spaces organised while giving performers more opportunities to earn income, develop their skills and potentially turn their abilities into future careers.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 7, 2026, 11:38 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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