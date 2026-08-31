Pattaya nightclub dispute ends in gunfire, two hurt

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: August 31, 2026, 5:50 PM
2 minutes read
Pattaya nightclub dispute ends in gunfire, two hurt | Thaiger
Photo via Siamrath

Two men were wounded in a shooting outside a nightclub in South Pattaya earlier today, August 31, following what police said was a dispute that began inside the venue.

Pattaya City Police received a report of the shooting at 2.36am on August 31 near an entertainment venue in South Pattaya.

Officers, Banglamung district officials and rescue volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation in Pattaya arrived to find a crowd gathered at the scene where two men had been wounded.

One of the injured men, 29 year old Mongkol, reportedly a former volunteer with several official agencies, was shot in the right calf, with the bullet remaining lodged. Rescue workers treated him at the scene before he was taken to hospital.

The second man, 36 year old Ratchaphon, known as “Ball,” suffered a gunshot wound to the left foot and facial swelling, and was also taken to hospital after first aid.

Mongkol’s pickup truck had a bullet hole in the inner driver’s-side door. Police recovered a Glock 43 9mm pistol and ammunition as evidence.

Mongkol’s girlfriend, 35 year old Atchara, remained at the scene and told officers she did not know what the dispute was about. She reportedly confirmed the pistol belonged to her boyfriend.

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Witnesses said two groups had argued inside the venue and were ejected by security before the shooting. Several shots were fired outside, and people nearby dropped to the ground. Witnesses said they did not know the underlying cause of the dispute.

Pattaya nightclub dispute ends in gunfire, two hurt | News by Thaiger
Photo via Siamrath

Mongkol told police he did not know who he had been fighting with. He said he left the venue first, that a group of youths then surrounded his vehicle, and that he fired the weapon to clear a path in self-defence.

Ratchaphon gave a different account, saying he had a prior dispute with Mongkol and encountered him again inside the venue. He said the two groups mixed and followed each other outside, and that Mongkol then fired three shots from inside the pickup as he drove off, wounding him.

Police also said a check of Mongkol’s Facebook account had found several posts and video clips of firearms training, along with photos showing him wearing what appeared to be an agency identification card and clothing resembling an official uniform, as well as images of him meeting with senior police officers. Officers said they would examine these posts further and determine their relevance to the incident.

Both were detained, and the case remains under investigation as police are reviewing CCTV footage, saying that anyone involved, volunteer or otherwise, would face the full legal process.

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