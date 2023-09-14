Charlie’s con game crumbles: Sattahip’s wily restaurant scammer finally caugh

Picture courtesy of Pattaya News.

A habitual offender yesterday was apprehended in the district of Sattahip, Chon Buri province. Charlie Rodmuang, allegedly known for his cunning tactics, had been targeting restaurants in Sattahip, duping the owners with fraudulent orders.

The 55 year old’s modus operandi involved identifying establishments where the proprietors were alone and convincing them of large food orders.

Charlie would then lure the unsuspecting owners to an isolated spot on a motorbike, under the pretence of fetching his employer to meet them. Seizing this opportunity, he would return to the restaurant, rob it, and abscond with the cash and other valuables.

As per the police investigation, Charlie had successfully executed this strategy on three separate occasions in the past:

On July 3, he targeted a fruit shop in the Tao Than community of Sattahip, making off with 10,000 baht in cash.

On July 20, he struck a coconut milk shop in Sattahip, pilfering 7,000 baht in cash and a mobile phone.

On September 3, he repeated his act at an Isaan (northeastern) restaurant situated behind the Sahachai Market in Moo 5, Sattahip, skimming 7,900 baht in cash and a mobile phone.

Scrutiny of Charlie’s criminal record revealed a previous five-year incarceration period. Upon his release, he resumed his criminal activities. He confessed to squandering the stolen money on personal expenses and leisure activities until funds were depleted.

Charges of burglary have been filed against him by the police, and a further investigation is currently in progress.

In related news, two men were nabbed by the police in Chon Buri for stealing power cables from the Pattaya–Rayong motorway, an act that led to the complete shutdown of the CCTV system along the inter-provincial highway last month.

The arrested individuals, 35 year old Anulak Obchoo, and 31 year old Traiphop Buahom, were caught in tambon Huai Yai of Bang Lamung district in the early hours of yesterday.

