Pattaya motorcycle taxis say new blue vests cost them passengers

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 20, 2026, 9:59 AM
1 minute read
Pattaya motorcycle taxis say new blue vests cost them passengers
Motorcycle taxi stand in Pattaya | Photo via Siamrath

Motorcycle taxi drivers in Pattaya say their new blue vests are confusing tourists and making them harder to recognise, just days after officials introduced the colour to replace the familiar orange uniforms.

The change, introduced in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, on October 16, was intended to improve service standards and give Pattaya motorcycle taxis a new identity. However, some drivers say the darker colour is already affecting their business.

According to Thai PBS, which reported the drivers’ complaints today, October 20, Somphong Puthong, a 51 year old motorcycle taxi driver, said the new vests were less noticeable than the orange ones tourists had long associated with the service.

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She explained that some passengers appeared uncertain whether drivers wearing blue were legitimate motorcycle taxis, leading to fewer customers approaching her.

Another driver, 50 year old Wisit Saenbutdee, acknowledged that the colour change had affected his work but said drivers were obliged to follow the new arrangements introduced by local officials.

Wisit also pointed to increasing competition from ride-hailing applications, which he believed was contributing to declining passenger numbers.

Pattaya motorcycle taxis say new blue vests cost them passengers | News by Thaiger
Photo via ThaiPBS

He urged government agencies to address the difficulties facing traditional motorcycle taxi drivers and find ways to ensure fair competition and help restore their income.

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The blue-vest scheme was launched at Alcazar Theatre in Pattaya on October 16, with approximately 500 drivers attending the event.

Bang Lamung District Chief Anusak Piriyamorn previously explained that blue was chosen to reflect Pattaya’s identity as a seaside tourist destination.

Under the new system, vests display each driver’s registered taxi stand and include an identification card holder, allowing passengers to check the driver’s details.

Officials have registered 5,281 drivers as part of the wider effort to regulate motorcycle taxi services in the district.

The complaints reported by Thai PBS highlight a challenge for the new scheme: making registered drivers easier to identify while helping tourists adjust to a different colour.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 20, 2026, 9:59 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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