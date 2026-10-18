Pattaya motorcycle taxi drivers swap orange vests for blue

Motorcycle taxi drivers in Pattaya and Bang Lamung are swapping their familiar orange vests for blue ones under a new scheme aimed at improving service standards and making registered drivers easier to identify.

The change was unveiled on October 16 at an event at Alcazar Theatre on Pattaya Second Road in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, attended by around 500 motorcycle taxi drivers and officials.

Bang Lamung district chief Anusak Piriyamorn said blue was chosen to reflect Pattaya’s identity as a coastal tourist destination and give local motorcycle taxi services a distinctive appearance.

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The new vests will display each driver’s motorcycle taxi stand location and include a holder for their identification card, allowing passengers to check their details.

Officials said the design would also help distinguish locally registered drivers from those arriving from other areas, particularly during major events in Pattaya.

The changes form part of wider efforts to regulate Pattaya motorcycle taxis, including driver registration, motorcycle taxi stand locations and service standards.

Anusak acknowledged previous complaints involving some drivers, including confrontations with passengers and poor service. He said the measures were intended to improve safety and compliance with transport regulations.

He also clarified that drivers are not required to buy their blue vests from any particular shop. They can purchase or have them made wherever they choose, provided the vests meet the approved design requirements.

Officials have approved 564 motorcycle taxi stands and registered 5,281 drivers in Bang Lamung district. Rules have also been introduced for closing stands and removing drivers from the registration list.

The event included briefings on transport rules and driver registration, followed by a parade of motorcycle taxi drivers wearing the new blue vests along Pattaya Second Road to raise awareness of the change.

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