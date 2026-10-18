Pattaya motorcycle taxi drivers swap orange vests for blue

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 18, 2026, 11:37 AM
1 minute read
Pattaya motorcycle taxi drivers swap orange vests for blue
Photo via PR PATTAYA

Motorcycle taxi drivers in Pattaya and Bang Lamung are swapping their familiar orange vests for blue ones under a new scheme aimed at improving service standards and making registered drivers easier to identify.

The change was unveiled on October 16 at an event at Alcazar Theatre on Pattaya Second Road in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, attended by around 500 motorcycle taxi drivers and officials.

Bang Lamung district chief Anusak Piriyamorn said blue was chosen to reflect Pattaya’s identity as a coastal tourist destination and give local motorcycle taxi services a distinctive appearance.

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The new vests will display each driver’s motorcycle taxi stand location and include a holder for their identification card, allowing passengers to check their details.

Pattaya motorcycle taxi drivers are swapping orange vests for blue under new identification and service rules, with 5,281 drivers registered.
Photo via PR PATTAYA

Officials said the design would also help distinguish locally registered drivers from those arriving from other areas, particularly during major events in Pattaya.

The changes form part of wider efforts to regulate Pattaya motorcycle taxis, including driver registration, motorcycle taxi stand locations and service standards.

Anusak acknowledged previous complaints involving some drivers, including confrontations with passengers and poor service. He said the measures were intended to improve safety and compliance with transport regulations.

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Pattaya motorcycle taxi drivers are swapping orange vests for blue under new identification and service rules, with 5,281 drivers registered.
Photo via PR PATTAYA

He also clarified that drivers are not required to buy their blue vests from any particular shop. They can purchase or have them made wherever they choose, provided the vests meet the approved design requirements.

Officials have approved 564 motorcycle taxi stands and registered 5,281 drivers in Bang Lamung district. Rules have also been introduced for closing stands and removing drivers from the registration list.

The event included briefings on transport rules and driver registration, followed by a parade of motorcycle taxi drivers wearing the new blue vests along Pattaya Second Road to raise awareness of the change.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 18, 2026, 11:37 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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