Pattaya motorcycle taxi rider shines laser at ride-hailing rider

A Pattaya motorcycle taxi rider allegedly shone a green laser into a ride-hailing rider’s eyes before confronting him over a passenger pickup near a local taxi stand, drawing widespread criticism online.

The video shows the motorcycle taxi rider blocking the ride-hailing rider’s path and arguing with him while a foreign man and a Thai woman were on the motorcycle. The clip was shared on social media with the caption, “They’re really rough around here.”

The incident occurred at around 11.47pm on October 30 outside a hotel on Pattaya Second Road in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rider, identified as 29 year old Saksit Ngiorai, spoke to reporters today, November 10, explaining that he had accepted a booking to collect two passengers from the hotel. A security guard allowed him to enter the premises and pick them up in front of the building.

As he approached the passengers, a green laser was suddenly directed at his eyes from around 60 to 70 metres away, causing a stinging sensation and forcing him to turn his face away.

Saksit believed the laser came from a motorcycle taxi rider stationed outside the hotel who did not want app-based riders picking up passengers in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

As he attempted to leave with the foreign man and Thai woman, the taxi driver stood in front of his motorcycle and began berating him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Thai woman tried to calm the driver down, but he continued arguing, while the foreign passenger urged Saksit to call the police.

After a brief confrontation, Saksit decided to ride away because he feared for his passengers’ safety.

He said disputes with traditional motorcycle taxi riders were common, although most could be resolved through discussion. This driver, however, refused to listen and behaved aggressively.

Saksit added that passengers were also familiar with such incidents, with some having experienced similar confrontations before and even reported them to the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saksit urged motorcycle taxi riders to respect ride-hailing workers and their passengers, saying both groups were simply trying to earn a living and support their families. Even if they disagreed with app-based riders, he said they should at least show consideration for passengers.

Pattaya City Police Station has since summoned both the motorcycle taxi rider and the ride-hailing rider for questioning. Investigators are examining the incident and will determine what further action to take.

Related news