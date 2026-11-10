Pattaya motorcycle taxi rider shines laser at ride-hailing rider

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 10, 2026, 10:02 AM
2 minutes read
Pattaya motorcycle taxi rider shines laser at ride-hailing rider
Photo via Facebook: มีข่าวมาเล่าที่พัทยา

A Pattaya motorcycle taxi rider allegedly shone a green laser into a ride-hailing rider’s eyes before confronting him over a passenger pickup near a local taxi stand, drawing widespread criticism online.

The video shows the motorcycle taxi rider blocking the ride-hailing rider’s path and arguing with him while a foreign man and a Thai woman were on the motorcycle. The clip was shared on social media with the caption, “They’re really rough around here.”

The incident occurred at around 11.47pm on October 30 outside a hotel on Pattaya Second Road in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

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A ride-hailing rider in Pattaya says a motorcycle taxi rider aimed a laser at his eyes before confronting him in front of passengers.
Photo via Facebook: มีข่าวมาเล่าที่พัทยา

The rider, identified as 29 year old Saksit Ngiorai, spoke to reporters today, November 10, explaining that he had accepted a booking to collect two passengers from the hotel. A security guard allowed him to enter the premises and pick them up in front of the building.

As he approached the passengers, a green laser was suddenly directed at his eyes from around 60 to 70 metres away, causing a stinging sensation and forcing him to turn his face away.

Saksit believed the laser came from a motorcycle taxi rider stationed outside the hotel who did not want app-based riders picking up passengers in the area.

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As he attempted to leave with the foreign man and Thai woman, the taxi driver stood in front of his motorcycle and began berating him.

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A ride-hailing rider in Pattaya says a motorcycle taxi rider aimed a laser at his eyes before confronting him in front of passengers.
Photo via Facebook: มีข่าวมาเล่าที่พัทยา

The Thai woman tried to calm the driver down, but he continued arguing, while the foreign passenger urged Saksit to call the police.

After a brief confrontation, Saksit decided to ride away because he feared for his passengers’ safety.

He said disputes with traditional motorcycle taxi riders were common, although most could be resolved through discussion. This driver, however, refused to listen and behaved aggressively.

Saksit added that passengers were also familiar with such incidents, with some having experienced similar confrontations before and even reported them to the police.

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A ride-hailing rider in Pattaya says a motorcycle taxi rider aimed a laser at his eyes before confronting him in front of passengers.
Photo via Facebook: มีข่าวมาเล่าที่พัทยา

Saksit urged motorcycle taxi riders to respect ride-hailing workers and their passengers, saying both groups were simply trying to earn a living and support their families. Even if they disagreed with app-based riders, he said they should at least show consideration for passengers.

Pattaya City Police Station has since summoned both the motorcycle taxi rider and the ride-hailing rider for questioning. Investigators are examining the incident and will determine what further action to take.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 10, 2026, 10:02 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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