Pattaya motorcycle taxi drivers ditch blue vests for 550 baht refunds

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 27, 2026, 9:34 AM
1 minute read
Pattaya motorcycle taxi drivers ditch blue vests for 550 baht refunds
Photo via MGR Online

Pattaya motorcycle taxi drivers are returning their blue vests for 550 baht refunds after Chon Buri officials scrapped the controversial colour change and allowed drivers to continue wearing their familiar orange vests.

Drivers visited the Bang Lamung District Office yesterday, October 26, to return the blue vests purchased under the now-cancelled policy.

To claim a refund, drivers must bring their blue vest, national ID card and receipt or proof of payment to the Bang Lamung District Office. They will receive 550 baht per vest after staff check the documents.

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The original measure required motorcycle taxi drivers in Pattaya and Bang Lamung district to replace their orange vests with dark blue ones, costing 550 baht each.

Pattaya motorcycle taxi drivers are returning blue vests for 550 baht refunds after Chon Buri scrapped the unpopular uniform change.
Photo via MGR Online

The proposal faced widespread criticism, particularly over concerns that the darker colour would make drivers harder to see at night. Critics also warned that blue vests could confuse tourists, while drivers faced the expense of buying new uniforms.

In an earlier report, a driver also said that some passengers appeared uncertain whether drivers wearing blue were legitimate motorcycle taxis, leading to fewer customers approaching them.

On October 22, the Chon Buri governor signed an order cancelling the colour change. The province reverted to the Department of Land Transport’s existing guidelines, recognising that orange motorcycle taxi vests were already widely recognised and easier to spot.

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Pattaya motorcycle taxi drivers are returning blue vests for 550 baht refunds after Chon Buri scrapped the unpopular uniform change.
Photo via MGR Online

Pattaya motorcycle taxi drivers Adisak and Thanaphong confirmed they had returned their blue vests and received refunds of 550 baht each.

Thanaphong welcomed the decision, saying the refund helped ease the financial burden on drivers who had been required to buy new uniforms.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 27, 2026, 9:34 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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