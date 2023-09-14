Pattaya market plunder: Thief swipes 14,000 baht worth of goods from parked car

Picture courtesy of TMN Cable TV Pattaya.

A recent theft at a bustling market in South Pattaya, Banglamung district, Chon Buri, left a 26 year old woman bereft of her valuables worth over 14,000 baht. The incident unfolded under the cover of darkness on Monday, September 11, with the thief making a swift and unwelcome entry into her parked car.

The market, known for its lively atmosphere and a wide array of goods, was where the victim, Tanasarn, ran her clothing store. She arrived there around 5.30pm, as was her routine, looking forward to another day of business.

With her car parked securely, or so she thought, she stepped into the market, oblivious of the unfortunate series of events that were about to unfold, reported The Pattaya News.

However, the normalcy of the day took a drastic turn when she returned to her car later that night. She was greeted by a sight that made her heart sink – her black shoulder bag, previously resting on the front passenger seat, was nowhere to be found.

The bag, which housed over 14,000 baht (US$391) in cash, was gone. The glaring evidence of the crime, a smashed front side car window, indicated the method of entry used by the miscreant.

The gravity of the situation was not lost on Tanasarn who promptly lodged a report with the Pattaya Police. Pattaya’s law enforcement officers are now on the case, hoping to retrieve her stolen cash and bring the perpetrator to justice.

