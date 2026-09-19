Pattaya man says he was beaten after confronting alleged donation-box thief

Photo courtesy of Thairath

A 40-year-old man told Pattaya police he was hit with a wooden stick after questioning a man emptying a donation box. Officers say parts of his account do not add up.

A man has reported to Pattaya police that he was assaulted on Pratumnak Hill after confronting someone he believed was stealing from a donation box. Police are not treating the account as established.

Thongtha, who is 40 and from Chaiyaphum, arrived at Pattaya City Police Station at 2.06am on Friday, September 18. He had a swollen face and grazes on his body.

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He told Pol. Lt. Col. Suteeraphan Tapsri that he had been out exercising and stopped at a restroom beside the site. He said he saw a shirtless man lift a donation box and count the money from it.

Asked what he was doing, the man said he was a caretaker at the site, according to Thongtha. Thongtha said he did not believe him and put the question again.

The other man then struck him repeatedly with a wooden stick, he said. He went down the hill afterwards and reported it at a nearby booth before travelling on to the station.

Suteeraphan said police were not treating the account as confirmed. No property owner has come forward with a complaint of theft.

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Parts of the statement appear inconsistent with what officers know, he said. Those include the time given for the incident and the time the man arrived to report it. Investigators have been told to visit the site during opening hours.

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