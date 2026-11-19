A Thai man in Pattaya has gone viral after sharing a video of him ordering three suspects to crawl and perform squat sit-ups on a beach as punishment for stealing his motorcycle. He said that he would consider withdrawing his police complaint if they paid compensation for the damage caused.

The 35 year old man, Nattapon U-arun, posted the footage on Facebook. It was subsequently shared widely on social media and reported by several Thai news outlets.

The video showed Nattapon and a friend walking along a beach while filming one of the three men crawling across the sand. The three suspects were also seen sitting up on the beach in front of the camera.

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In his caption, Nattapon said he had tracked down all three people involved in stealing his white Honda PCX motorcycle. He wrote that physical violence was unnecessary and joked that making them exercise was a better form of punishment.

He also warned them not to repeat the alleged theft, said he was willing to forgive them and offered to drop the complaint if they paid for the damage.

After the video circulated, Nattapon spoke to news agencies about the events leading up to the confrontation.

He explained that a woman he considered a younger sister had borrowed 3,500 baht from him and promised to repay the money by November 15. She had also borrowed his white Honda PCX motorcycle, which subsequently went missing after she parked it in Soi Buakhao.

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Nattapon reported the missing motorcycle to police. He later reviewed CCTV footage and said he identified three men who took the vehicle. According to him, the suspects knew the woman who borrowed the money.

He suspected the motorcycle theft was connected to the unpaid 3,500-baht debt, although this motive has not been independently confirmed.

Nattapon said the motorcycle was eventually returned, accompanied by a threatening note allegedly claiming that the people responsible belonged to a Pattaya mafia group.

After identifying the three men, he decided to look for them himself. He said they admitted to the theft after he confronted them.

Nattapon told reporters that he did not want the men to go to prison because he feared it could seriously affect their futures. Instead, he made them crawl and do squat sit-ups on the beach, as shown in the video.

He added that the three men had promised to compensate him for the damage. Nattapon said he was therefore planning to withdraw his police complaint soon.

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