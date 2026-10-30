Pattaya man allegedly attacked after reporting neighbour’s loud music

A Thai man filed a police complaint in Pattaya after allegedly being assaulted by a neighbour following a long-running dispute over loud music late at night.

The man, identified as 40 year old Phawat, reported the incident to Mueang Pattaya Police Station shortly after midnight today, October 30. He said the confrontation took place near his home in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri.

Phawat told police that he had repeatedly complained about his neighbour playing loud music at night, disturbing his sleep. He said attempts to resolve the issue through discussion had often ended in arguments.

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According to Phawat, he had called patrol officers to intervene nearly 10 times, but the problem continued.

At around 11pm on the night of the incident, his neighbour allegedly began playing loud music again, prompting Phawat to contact police.

Officers arrived to investigate and issue a warning. Phawat said a sound level measurement showed the noise exceeded 70 decibels.

He said the neighbour became upset and argued with police before officers left the area.

After police departed, the neighbour allegedly turned the music up even louder. Phawat said he went outside his home to record the noise as evidence.

He claimed the neighbour then challenged him to come out from the front of his property. When Phawat approached, he was allegedly assaulted and suffered injuries.

Phawat said he had tried to resolve the disagreement peacefully, both by speaking to his neighbour and seeking police assistance, before the dispute escalated into violence.

Investigators issued him a referral for a medical examination at a hospital to document his injuries as evidence.

Police are preparing to question the neighbour and gather evidence from both sides before deciding on further legal action.

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