Woman gives birth beside dinosaur display outside Pattaya mall

A woman gave birth unexpectedly outside a Pattaya shopping centre, where a newborn girl was found beside a dinosaur display before rescuers located the exhausted mother inside the mall.

The Sawang Boriboon rescue foundation was alerted on September 19 to the newborn outside Central Beach Festival on Pattaya Second Road.

Rescuers found the baby lying near fencing around a dinosaur display with the umbilical cord still attached. She was initially silent but began crying after responders moved in to help.

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Motorcycle taxi drivers nearby brought cloth to cover the baby and held her while emergency services were contacted.

The mother, a 40 year old woman from Bangkok, was initially nowhere to be found.

Mall security and rescue workers searched the area before locating her exhausted in a ground-floor toilet. Rescuers said the placenta had been discarded in a bin.

The woman and her baby were then taken to Pattaya Hospital.

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Initial examinations found both were safe but required close observation. The mother was suffering from heavy bleeding and severe exhaustion, reported Siam Chon News.

She told officials this was her third pregnancy and estimated she had been around seven to eight months pregnant.

The woman said she developed severe abdominal pain while sitting outside the mall that morning before suddenly giving birth. She then went into the shopping centre to wash herself before rescuers found her.

Motorcycle taxi driver Suchat said the woman staggered towards the dinosaur display and appeared to be pushing before suddenly giving birth. Bystanders rushed to help the newborn and call emergency services, while the mother walked away and was later found inside the mall.

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