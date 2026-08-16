Cambodian hacks fellow national in Pattaya, claims wrong target

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 16, 2026, 10:41 AM
2 minutes read
Cambodian hacks fellow national in Pattaya, claims wrong target | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Siamrath

Police arrested a Cambodian man yesterday, August 15, after a machete attack in Pattaya left a fellow Cambodian worker with serious head and wrist injuries at a workers’ camp. The accused later claimed he targeted the wrong man.

Police and Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan rescue workers responded to the camp at about 12.30pm. The large camp houses Cambodian and Myanmar workers.

Rescuers found the victim lying on a bed in a third-floor room with multiple wounds to the back of his head and a serious wound to his left wrist. The head injuries were deep enough to expose his skull, and he was barely breathing when rescuers arrived.

After receiving first aid, the victim was urgently taken to Jomtien Hospital, where medical staff continued treating him.

Police arrest a Cambodian man after a machete attack on a fellow national in Pattaya, with the accused claiming he targeted the wrong man.
Photo via The Pattaya News

A 59 year old work supervisor said the accused, initially identified as Sa, had been a close friend of the victim, with the pair previously living and working together. The accused was dismissed and told to leave the camp on August 3 following a fight there.

According to the supervisor, the accused returned on the day of the attack claiming he wanted to collect his belongings. A person in a neighbouring room later heard an argument and went to investigate, finding the victim seriously injured.

A 62 year old security guard said he had earlier seen the accused enter the camp carrying what appeared to be a large cleaver or kitchen knife used for chopping bones. The guard attempted to contact police, but the attack allegedly occurred before officers arrived.

Related Articles
Police arrest a Cambodian man after a machete attack on a fellow national in Pattaya, with the accused claiming he targeted the wrong man.
Photo via The Pattaya News

CCTV footage showed a suspected attacker at about 12.08pm carrying a large cleaver concealed beneath a construction helmet. After the attack, witnesses said the man walked to a grocery shop in front of the camp, bought drinking water, sat near the security booth and later fled on a motorcycle.

At 3.30pm, officers arrested the accused at a rented room in Naklua, Bang Lamung district. Police identified him as 30 year old Cambodian national Reaksa Chheut, and seized a cleaver measuring approximately 50 centimetres long.

Reaksa was reportedly eating ice cream when police arrived and surrendered without resistance.

During questioning, Reaksa admitted carrying out the attack, but claimed he had attacked the wrong person. He allegedly said he had intended to attack the victim’s older brother because he believed the man had cheated him out of 9,000 baht in wages, but the intended target was not in the room.

Police arrest a Cambodian man after a machete attack on a fellow national in Pattaya, with the accused claiming he targeted the wrong man.
Photo via Siam Chon News

Reaksa also referred to his previous fight with the victim during a drinking session, which had resulted in his dismissal and removal from the accommodation. Police said he claimed he became angry and attacked the victim with the cleaver while the man was lying inside the room.

After the attack, Reaksa allegedly returned to his accommodation in Naklua and was preparing to travel back to Cambodia before police arrested him.

Officers took him to Pattaya City Police Station for further questioning. A urine test returned a positive result for drugs.

Police are preparing charges related to causing serious bodily injury and are checking Reaksa’s history and whether his travel into and out of Thailand complied with immigration laws before proceeding with further legal action.

Latest Thailand News
Cambodian hacks fellow national in Pattaya, claims wrong target | Thaiger Pattaya News

Cambodian hacks fellow national in Pattaya, claims wrong target

8 minutes ago
Thailand weather forecast August 16: heavy rain warning for four regions | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast August 16: heavy rain warning for four regions

1 hour ago
Thailand arrival duty-free shops could return under AOT plan | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thailand arrival duty-free shops could return under AOT plan

1 hour ago
Thailand moves ahead with gun law despite sport shooting concerns | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand moves ahead with gun law despite sport shooting concerns

19 hours ago
Bangkok&#8217;s Orange Line reaches milestone as first train heads to Thailand in November | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok’s Orange Line reaches milestone as first train heads to Thailand in November

20 hours ago
Pattani raid seizes 2.45 million illegal cigarettes | Thaiger Thailand News

Pattani raid seizes 2.45 million illegal cigarettes

21 hours ago
Thailand frees 86-year-old drug kingpin Laota Saenli under royal pardon | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand frees 86-year-old drug kingpin Laota Saenli under royal pardon

21 hours ago
Phuket club guards filmed beating foreign tourist in resurfaced Bangla Road clip | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket club guards filmed beating foreign tourist in resurfaced Bangla Road clip

22 hours ago
Three held for posing as police in Rayong donation scam | Thaiger Thailand News

Three held for posing as police in Rayong donation scam

22 hours ago
Tourist poses beside a Buddha at Doi Suthep and accidentally nails the pose | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Tourist poses beside a Buddha at Doi Suthep and accidentally nails the pose

23 hours ago
Four missing foreign divers found safe off Samae San | Thaiger Pattaya News

Four missing foreign divers found safe off Samae San

24 hours ago
Central Retail half-year profit up 42.5% on new stores and wider margins | Thaiger Business News

Central Retail half-year profit up 42.5% on new stores and wider margins

24 hours ago
Bangkok has been without a zoo since 2018. Its replacement is nearly built | Thaiger Travel

Bangkok has been without a zoo since 2018. Its replacement is nearly built

1 day ago
Russian man pulled back over railing at Suvarnabhumi arrivals | Thaiger Bangkok News

Russian man pulled back over railing at Suvarnabhumi arrivals

1 day ago
Thailand weather forecast August 15: heavy rain warning nationwide | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast August 15: heavy rain warning nationwide

1 day ago
Four foreign divers found safe after failing to surface off Sattahip | Thaiger Pattaya News

Four foreign divers found safe after failing to surface off Sattahip

1 day ago
F-16s escort PM Anutin as he flies himself to Korat air base | Thaiger Politics News

F-16s escort PM Anutin as he flies himself to Korat air base

1 day ago
Princess Sirivannavari visits Legacy exhibition honouring Thai textile heritage | Thaiger Bangkok News

Princess Sirivannavari visits Legacy exhibition honouring Thai textile heritage

2 days ago
Loei school shooting threat shuts down classes for a day | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Loei school shooting threat shuts down classes for a day

2 days ago
Thai-British teenager reports classmate after firecracker attack at home | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai-British teenager reports classmate after firecracker attack at home

2 days ago
Thailand is losing its appeal among Chinese tourists | Thaiger Travel

Thailand is losing its appeal among Chinese tourists

2 days ago
Mothers apologise in tears as seven teens face questioning over Makkasan attack | Thaiger Bangkok News

Mothers apologise in tears as seven teens face questioning over Makkasan attack

2 days ago
French family found safe after going missing during jet ski trip off Koh Samui | Thaiger Koh Samui News

French family found safe after going missing during jet ski trip off Koh Samui

2 days ago
Purple urine signals hidden infection, not drugs, in Thai man | Thaiger Thailand News

Purple urine signals hidden infection, not drugs, in Thai man

2 days ago
Thai actor claims father assaulted by gang, locals give conflicting accounts | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai actor claims father assaulted by gang, locals give conflicting accounts

2 days ago
Crime NewsPattaya News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 16, 2026, 10:41 AM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.