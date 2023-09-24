Pattaya Loma Run on the Beach 2023 attracts over 1,800 participants

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

The celebrated charity event Pattaya Loma Run on the Beach 2023 has once again proven to be a magnet for running enthusiasts, drawing in an impressive crowd of over 1,800 participants from various parts of Thailand and the globe.

Deputy Mayor of Pattaya, Krisana Boonsawad, led the opening ceremony and prize distribution at the break of dawn today, at 4.45am. Accompanying Krisana were several notable figures such as Songwut Charoenjit, the Assistant Secretary of the Pattaya City Council, Praichit Jetaphai, the copyright owner of the Loma Run on the Beach event, and representatives from the Human Help Network Foundation (HHN) Thailand.

The annual event, currently in its ninth year, is a collaboration between the city of Pattaya and the HHN Foundation. The event’s staging ground is the picturesque Jomtien Beach in Pattaya City. The Loma Run on the Beach aims to achieve multiple objectives.

First and foremost, it seeks to reinforce Pattaya’s image as a Sports City. Secondly, it aims to inspire both the local community and tourists to prioritize health and fitness. The event also seeks to strengthen community engagement and foster public-private partnerships that support activities for societal betterment, reported The Pattaya News.

In addition to these objectives, the Loma Run on the Beach plays a pivotal role in supporting charitable causes. It aids children, youth, and marginalised individuals in Thai society.

After accounting for event expenses, the remainder of the proceeds go towards the HHN Foundation’s child welfare programs and help underprivileged patients at Pattaya Hospital.

Krisana expressed his delight at the event’s success, noting the diverse turnout of over 1,800 participants.

The participants showed their enthusiasm in various race categories, which included a half marathon, mini marathon, and fun run. The event is more than just a local affair; it injects life into Pattaya’s tourism sector and adds a substantial boost to the local economy.

Participants are encouraged to check their race results via a link provided by the organising committee.

This year’s successful event has continued to uphold the tradition of the Pattaya Loma Run on the Beach, demonstrating the power of sport in bringing people together for a good cause and promoting a healthier lifestyle.

Follow us on :













It is a testament to the community’s commitment to supporting those less fortunate and a beacon of Pattaya’s dedication to becoming a renowned Sports City.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.