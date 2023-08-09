Pattaya UFO spotting instills joy instead of panic and fear

Photo via Pattaya News.

A rare sight in Thailand, a UFO turned heads in Pattaya on Monday. With a whimsical glint of humour lighting up the coast, shocked eyebrows were raised, and smiles crept onto the faces of onlookers as the peculiar sight came into view.

An “Unidentified Flying Object” was reported coursing along the popular thoroughfare of Pattaya Klang Road. Yet, instead of eliciting terror in the hearts of the city’s inhabitants, this UFO sighting, much to their delight, spawned fits of laughter and bemused wonderment as it paraded along the busy Pattaya street.

Rather than lurking eerily in the twilight sky as typically associated with UFO sightings, this extra-terrestrial spectacle was, in fact, gliding merrily along the city streets of Pattaya.

The UFO turned out to be none other than a fondly remodelled children’s desert buggy. It had been transformed into a jovial vehicle that brought delight and amusement to tourists and locals alike. The novelty UFO vehicle quickly became the talk of the town, enchanting many with its cheerful fantasy, unexpected in the middle of urban Pattaya.

Tucked inside the supposed domed spacecraft, modelled to look like the quintessential UFO from classic movies, was a Thai citizen with a penchant for the extraordinary.

Known to the locals as 63 year old Papa Nu, he playfully rode the rigged vehicle along the busy streets. However, this UFO was not the first time that Papa Nu had caused heads to turn and people to break into laughter along the streets of Pattaya.

It was during 2020, in the midst of the tourism slump brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic when Papa Nu first turned heads with an ingenious contraption.

Dressed as a mirthful wizard, he had boldly set off on a motorbike decorated with bewitching lights and wooden adornments reminiscent of a magical broomstick, bringing laughter and making unforgettable impressions on the city’s tourists, reported Pattaya News.

Follow us on :













Papa Nu noted that his concept behind these eccentric and entertaining spectacles is to inspire joy and uplift the spirits of those who happen to sight his outlandish marvels.

The laughter-sparking UFO and enchanting motorbike have a noble mission – to add a splash of vibrant hues to the otherwise mundane urban landscape of Pattaya while promoting the city’s unique charm to tourists on their exploration.