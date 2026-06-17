Pattaya gym blamed for ‘sleepless nights’ by local

A Pattaya family has urged local authorities to investigate a foreign-owned fitness and boxing gym, claiming the facility disrupts the neighbourhood with noise that sometimes lasts until 3am. When confronted, the business owner reportedly dismissed the complaints, stating it “was not his problem.”

The Pattaya gym noise complaint was raised by 37 year old Jitima, who contacted local media seeking assistance after efforts to resolve the issue directly with the foreign business owner proved unsuccessful.

According to Jitima, her family lives in Soi Land Office 8 in South Pattaya, adjacent to the fitness and boxing facility owned by a foreign neighbour. She said the family initially tolerated construction-related noise while the venue was being built, believing the disruption would end once work was completed.

However, she alleged that noise continued after construction finished because the facility operates in a semi-open setting.

Jitima claimed that although the business has not officially opened, the owner and his associates had already used the premises for training and exercise activities.

Sounds from punching bags, weightlifting equipment, and other workout activities can sometimes continue late into the night between 11pm and 3am.

She said the situation affected several members of her household, including children and a bedridden relative. The ongoing sleep disruption caused stress and affected the well-being of family members.

Jitima further alleged that she approached the foreign business owner to discuss the noise issue but was unable to reach an agreement. The foreign man told her he was entitled to use his property as he wished.

She also claimed that she explained the impact on her family, but he responded that “it was not his problem”.

A video shared with the Facebook news page Pattaya Jut Koet Het showed a shirtless foreign man appearing to argue with Jitima and other residents while declining further discussion.

Jitima called on authorities to examine the facility’s operating permits and consider measures to address noise concerns in the area.

MGR Online reported that officials from the complaint division of the Pattaya City Clerk’s Office had acknowledged the complaint and visited the property. However, they reportedly found no one at the premises during the inspection.

Officials said the matter would be referred to Pattaya City administrators for further consideration and possible action.