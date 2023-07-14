Pattaya locals cry out for relief from disruptive foreign youth on loud motorcycles

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

A neighbourhood in South Pattaya has been troubled by disruptive all-night-long antics from a group of Arab youths on loud motorcycles. Residents have called on the police to take action.

Residents living at Soi VC Hotel and Soi Yensabaai, Nong Prue sub-district, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province, registered grievances about a group of foreign nationals causing unrest with loud motorcycles. These youngsters, who are frequently seen speeding on the aforementioned sois, have been a significant source of disruption.

Soi Yensabaai, known as a gathering spot for foreigners, especially Arabs, is often filled with the noise of thunderous motorbike mufflers. There are many races along Soi Yensabaai throughout the night. Some thrill-seekers also entertain by honking horns loudly as they speed on different streets including Tappaya Road and Phra Tamnak Hill Road, heading towards Jomtien Second Road, much to the locals’ dismay, reported KhaoSod.

Locals in the area reveal their annoyance caused by these foreigners, mostly between 17 and 25 years old, who continually ride around the soi all night with no regard for traffic rules, creating a sense of disorder. They express their fears about the likelihood of accidents given the high-speed races that often occur as a source of amusement for this group. They have pleaded with officials to enforce more restrictions.

Follow us on :













Reports suggest that these tourists usually rent motorcycles for these escapades. Despite constant control efforts by the police, the foreign youngsters seemingly show no fear of the cops. Police have been urged to ramp up enforcement and inspect rental businesses since many of their vehicles are equipped with loud exhaust pipes. When rented out to these heavy-footed tourists, residents are subject to severe disturbances that keep them awake at night.

Last year, South Pattaya locals fed up with noisy bike racing tourists finally got their wish when two racers were arrested. Locals complained about the tourists on Second Pattaya Road getting in the way of other drivers. Residents near Soi Yensabai and Soi Sunee complained that bike racers were disturbing their sleep. To read more click HERE.