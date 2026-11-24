Police questioned and fined 17 women and transwomen along Pattaya Beach in a sweep against suspected street soliciting ahead of Loy Krathong, today, November 24. A Cambodian transwoman was found overstaying her visa in Thailand.

More than 20 officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station, social development departments and other relevant agencies took part in the operation, which concentrated on South Pattaya.

A deputy superintendent at Mueang Pattaya Police Station said the operation followed orders from Provincial Police Region 2 and Chon Buri Provincial Police to step up crime suppression before major festivals.

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The officer cited repeated complaints of theft and assaults on tourists along the beach, and said officers also checked for beggars and homeless people.

The social development office said police had asked for its help after receiving reports of people on the beach soliciting in a way that suggested prostitution and causing trouble for tourists.

Of the 17 people questioned, 13 were transwomen and four were Thai women. Some of the suspicious people reportedly walked away before officers reached them. Two of the transwomen were foreign nationals, one from Laos and one from Cambodia.

Officers found that the Cambodian transwoman overstayed her visa in Thailand, resulting in a fine of 1,000 baht. She was transferred to the police station for legal proceedings, with her return to Cambodia under consideration.

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For the other 13 Thai nationals, the provincial social development office issued 500-baht fines under the Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act for illegally soliciting in public.

The report did not say what action was taken against the Lao national and the other two people who were questioned.

The office also told those questioned about help with finding other work, and police recorded each person’s details and warned them against behaviour that disturbs residents or tourists.

Pattaya City Police said they will run beach inspections every month, especially in the weeks before major festivals.

The operation follows earlier enforcement on the beachfront this year. In April, immigration officers, tourist police and social development officials arrested 16 foreign women in a late-night sweep along Pattaya Beach, fining 12 of them 1,000 baht each and starting deportation proceedings.

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