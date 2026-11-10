Pattaya steps up mpox education for nightlife workers

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 10, 2026, 9:50 AM
2 minutes read
Pattaya steps up mpox education for nightlife workers
Photo via MGR Online

Health officials and private organisations in Pattaya launched an awareness campaign about mpox for entertainment venue operators and staff after concerns about infection raised fears of an impact on local businesses.

The campaign followed a Thai man sharing videos on Facebook about his mpox infection. He said he had not contracted the disease through sexual contact and believed he may have been exposed after sharing a drinking glass with strangers at a party.

His posts prompted concern among social media users, including people who regularly use public transport and public bathrooms, as well as workers in entertainment venues.

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Pattaya business operators, particularly those serving foreign tourists, were also concerned about the potential spread of the disease. Some feared reports linking infection to a shared glass could damage the reputation of their venues and discourage customers from attending parties.

Thai man shares mpox diagnosis and treatment
Photo via Thanaphat’s Facebook account

Lamphueng Hamilton, president of the Pattaya Nightlife Business Association, said some operators were worried about the possibility of infections spreading among workers and customers.

She said health officials from Pattaya City and Bang Lamung district had visited entertainment venues to explain how mpox spreads, advise staff on preventive measures and conduct regular surveillance.

Lamphueng added that government agencies, private companies and two non-profit organisations, the SWING and Sisters foundations, had joined the campaign. The groups focused on supporting workers whose jobs involve close contact with large numbers of customers.

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Counselling was also available for people who suspected they had contracted the disease. Support included information about treatment, isolation and how colleagues should respond to a potentially infected worker.

Mpox concern in Pattaya
Photo via MGR Online

Thanam Khamphanut, a 50 year old masseuse working in Pattaya, said she was concerned about infection because her job requires close contact with customers.

However, she believed the risk could be reduced by taking appropriate precautions. She said she frequently washed her hands, wore a mask and remained careful about close contact.

The Department of Medical Services said mpox can spread through close contact with an infected person’s rash, blisters, sores or mucous membranes. Transmission can occur through sexual contact, kissing and direct skin-to-skin contact.

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The virus can also spread through contaminated items such as towels, clothing and bedding, as well as respiratory secretions during close contact. Simply sharing a space without this type of exposure is not considered a high-risk transmission route.

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Health officials raise awareness about mpox in Pattaya
Photo via MGR Online

Montien Kanasawat, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said a general blood test could not confirm an mpox infection.

He said diagnosis required a PCR test using a sample taken from a skin lesion, as mpox sores can resemble those caused by herpes or chickenpox. People who receive a negative initial result but continue to experience symptoms should return to a doctor for further assessment.

Montien also urged the public not to stigmatise people with mpox. Anyone concerned about possible exposure or symptoms can contact the Department of Disease Control’s hotline on 1422 for advice.

The department recorded 470 mpox cases and three deaths in Thailand as of October 31, 2026. A World Health Organisation report published on September 14 reported 68,096 confirmed cases and 272 deaths across 107 countries between January 2025 and the end of August 2026.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 10, 2026, 9:50 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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