Pattaya irons out the wrinkles at checkpoints | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Pattaya irons out the wrinkles at checkpoints
After some major traffic nightmares during the initial implementation of restricted movement in Pattaya, the wrinkles have been ironed out and the lockdown is now flowing smoothly. Thanks in part to cooperation from the public, together with improved routing management during permissible driving hours, the lockdown has helped reduce the spread of Covid 19 in the Chonburi province as the number of new cases remains manageable.
Mayor of Pattaya, Sonthaya Kunplome, inspected the checkpoint on one of the main roads leading into the City. The inspection revealed no congestion issues and minimal waiting times. To help ease confusion, the lanes leading into Pattaya and other areas of Chonburi were made to help eliminate confusion and unnecessary traffic. All who are heading into Pattaya need to be scanned by infrared thermometer and present officials with their Thai ID card or Passport.
If an individual has a temperature over 37.3 Celcius, they are allowed some time to relax before a second check. If their temperature is still high they will be sent to Bang Lamung Hospital where they will receive further testing to see whether they are infected with Covid-19.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
PM offers apology for “confusion” over 5,000 baht handouts
Since PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced a 5,000 baht monthly handout for “informal” workers affected by the Covid-19 crisis, there has been conflicting information, extensions, denials and general confusion. And rejected Thais fronting up to the Finance Ministry and waving their bottoms at surprised ministry officials in protest.
Yesterday he offered a public apology for the government’s “miscommunication” and assured the nation that the government is doing its best to help all affected groups by providing them with the cash over the next 3 months. He added, however, that if the situation eases within that period and people can return to work, the handouts might not be necessary.
“Please feel relieved,” the PM said yesterday, explaining that he had no intention to cause misunderstanding, only to explain to the people about how the government secures funding.
On Wednesday he said that the government could only afford the first month’s payment of the 5,000 baht subsidy, and only for about 9 million of the 20 million people who applied, mostly freelancers, self-employed workers and small traders. For the 11 million workers covered by the social security scheme, between 200-300 billion baht from Social Security Fund will be used to fund the subsidy and, for the 17 million people in the farming sector, the funds will come from a phased 1 trillion baht loan.
The original announcement, part of a 117 billion baht stimulus package, was payments for 3 months, but this was later extended to 6 months, despite the overwhelming number of applicants, many of whom, it turns out, aren’t eligible for the aid, including the nation’s estimated 300,000 sex workers.
The PM repeated calls for all members of the public to observe the social distancing and the national curfew, to help reduce the number of new infections so the situation improves enough that some of the restrictions can be eased, perhaps as soon as the end of the month.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Government proposes plans on how to stablise Thailand’s GDP
In a bid to tackle the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Thai economy, a proposal has been put forward by the Government’s Monetary and Fiscal Committee to preserve the ratio of public debt to gross domestic product by raising the budget cap and/or adjusting debt settlements.
Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana says “after a meeting with the committee yesterday, they have come with a move to ensure the country is financially strong to handle the crisis, the public debt to GDP ratio has to be maintained at 60%, despite the issuing of a Royal Decree authorising the Finance Ministry to get a 1 trillion baht credit limit.”
“The credit limit, which has not yet been implemented or approved, will allow the evaluation of figures periodically once the amount has been borrowed.”
“Loans will be gradually implemented by the Public Debt Management Office. These loans will be taken from financial institutions both within and outside the country. They can also be raised from the sale of bonds to the public.”
Director of Thailand’s Budget Bureau, Dechapiwat na Songkhla, says…
“The meeting considered adjusting the national budget in two parts.”
- The ratio of the central budget to the annual budget should be adjusted from 3.5% to 7.5% for the fiscal year of 2020-2021 in line with the 2020 Budget Expenses Act, which is currently being prepared. Under this, funds from different ministries will be transferred to boost the central budget by 80 billion baht to 100 billion baht.
- The portion for the repayment of loans, originally set at 2.5% of the total budget, should be adjusted to 1.5%. It is expected that this reduction will boost the 2020 budget by another 30 billion baht. “The prime minister has signed a draft notification for the State Finance and Finance Policy Committee to adjust the budget allocations and is waiting for it to be announced in the Royal Gazette before enforcement.”
“The budget transfer act will be considered at the next Cabinet meeting on April 21 at their weekly meeting and should be signed of at the end of May.”
As for budget adjustments for the 2021 fiscal year, the Budget Bureau is scheduled to deliver details of changes by April 22.
“According to the draft on fiscal 2021, 350 billion baht will be allocated to the Public Health Ministry. If there is a chance of reallocating 31 billion baht from the central budget, then an additional 10 billion baht will be given to the Public Health Ministry to spend on boosting the morale of doctors as well as procuring additional equipment.”
SOURCE: The Nation
28 new Covid-19 cases (Friday), one more death, as recovery rate reaches 62%
Health officials confirmed 28 more Covid-19 cases at this morning’s daily press briefing, down from 29 yesterday, bringing the national total to 2,700. An additional death brings that tally to 47.
96 more patients have recovered and been sent home, bringing the total of recoveries to 1689, or 62.5% since the outbreak began in January.
There were 30 new cases reported on Thursday and 29 on Wednesday. The figure also fell to 28 on Monday.
The Covid-19 virus has affected 68 of Thailand’s 77 provinces. 27 provinces reported no new cases in the 24 hour period covered by this morning’s briefing.
A spokesman said the woman who died was 85 years old andsuffered from diabetes and high blood pressure. She had been in close contact with an earlier confirmed case.
She was treated on April 12 for fever, a cough and shortness of breath and hooked up to a ventilator. A lung X-ray found severe pneumonia.
She tested positive for the disease. Her condition deteriorated on Wednesday and she died yesterday.
SOURCE: The Thaiger | Bangkok Post
