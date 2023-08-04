Husband shoots wife after violent domestic argument in Pattaya

Picture courtesy of Pattaya News.

Pattaya Police yesterday swooped to arrest a gun-toting husband who shot his wife after a domestic argument escalated into a shocking act of violence.

The quiet vicinity of the Nongprue Fresh Market, in the Nongprue sub-district inside Banglamung district of Chonburi province, was rocked when the 25 year old woman found herself at the mercy of her violent husband. The woman in question, referred to as Ms K in the reports, was discovered severely injured in a rented room with a gunshot wound on her shoulder.

Emergency call handlers caught wind of the frightening incident after reports of gunfire echoed through the vicinity. Swiftly upon receiving the distress call, local police officers raced to the scene. A grim scene awaited them: Ms K was found incapacitated on a bed, her body painting a stark image as she tragically lay in a pool of her own blood.

Her husband, the suspected culprit behind the trigger, had fled the scene leaving his gravely wounded wife behind even before the police officers arrived. Despite the intensity of her wound, Ms K demonstrated an empowering resilience. Following immediate medical attention, she was eventually reported to be on the road to recovery at a nearby local hospital.

The horrific act spurred the law enforcement authorities from Nongprue Police Station into swift action. The trail, while initially cold due to the timely escape of the alleged shooter, heated up as relentless probing steered them towards the much-awaited breakthrough. The alleged perpetrator was identified as Chanwit Palaphon, Ms K’s 26 year old husband, Pattaya News reported.

Chanwit was subsequently cornered, apprehended, and taken into custody on charges of attempted murder. He admitted to the severe allegations, confessing to firing the shot at his wife amid a bitter argument, fuelled by uncontrolled anger.

As the case unfolded, more disturbing revelations bubbled to the surface. A look into Chanwit’s past revealed a grim record, with the man having been previously arrested on charges related to the possession and public showcasing of weapons. Added to that was his history of drug-related offences, painting a truly distressing picture.

Chanwit, having confessed to the barbaric act, now waits again in the familiar confines of police custody. His fate is to be decided in the forthcoming court proceedings, marking yet another chapter in this grim tale of domestic violence turned brutal.