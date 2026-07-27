Thai housemaid files complaint after heated argument with 2 foreigners in Pattaya

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 27, 2026, 2:27 PM
2 minutes read
Thai housemaid files complaint after heated argument with 2 foreigners in Pattaya | Thaiger
Photo via Amarin TV

A Thai housemaid filed a police complaint, alleging that two foreign men insulted and threatened her during a dispute over rubbish outside a home in Pattaya.

The neighbour dispute took place in a housing estate on Khao Thap Phraya Road, although the date and time of the incident were not disclosed. The woman, whose identity has been withheld, shared CCTV footage of the confrontation with Amarin TV and described what happened.

According to the housemaid, she works for an Italian family whose home is opposite the property occupied by the two foreign neighbours.

She alleged that an elderly foreign man, wearing only a towel, carried a bag of rubbish and left it outside her employers’ property before walking away.

Foreigners clash with Pattaya housemaid over garbage
Photo via Amarin TV

Footage broadcast by Amarin TV appeared to show the man placing the rubbish bag beside the fence before leaving the area.

The maid said she waited outside the house to speak to the old foreign man when he returned. According to the footage, she questioned him about leaving the rubbish outside the property.

Although much of the conversation could not be clearly heard, the foreigner was audible at one point saying he did not like the woman’s employers.

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The housemaid responded that security cameras had recorded what had happened. The argument then escalated before the pair moved apart.

Garbage dispute Pattaya
Photo via Amarin TV

A second foreign man, believed by the housemaid to be the elderly man’s son, later approached and continued the confrontation.

According to the woman, the younger man, who spoke Thai, said his father was elderly and had acted out of misunderstanding. She alleged he then insulted her, calling her dead brain and saying she had a low level of education.

The maid also alleged that the man claimed his father was a high-ranking soldier before threatening her, saying, “Lucky, this is Thailand. If you are abroad, you will be beat to death.”

Foreigners allegedly insult Thai housemaid in Pattaya
Photo via Amarin TV

The woman said she called police to the scene, but claimed the two men refused to speak with officers. Amarin TV reported that its journalists also attempted to contact the two foreign men for comment but were unable to do so because the property remained closed.

At the time of publication, police had not announced whether the two men had been summoned for questioning or provided any update on the investigation.

The incident prompted calls from some social media users for the foreign nationals to be deported. Authorities have not commented on those demands.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 27, 2026, 2:27 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.