Pattaya housekeeper alleges threats, racial abuse by foreign neighbours

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 26, 2026, 10:45 AM
2 minutes read
Pattaya housekeeper alleges threats, racial abuse by foreign neighbours | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Naewna

A Thai housekeeper has filed a police complaint over an alleged dispute with foreign neighbours in Pattaya, claiming she was threatened and racially abused after asking them not to leave rubbish outside her employer’s home.

The woman, identified only as 39 year old Uu, met reporters on July 24 to describe the incident, which she said took place outside a house in the Khao Thap Phraya Road area of Pattaya.

According to Uu, she and her daughter had travelled to the property on July 20, her birthday, to carry out their regular twice-weekly cleaning for her Italian employer. When they arrived, they found a large black rubbish bag blocking the front gate.

A Pattaya housekeeper alleges foreign neighbours threatened and racially abused her after she asked them not to leave rubbish outside a home.
Photo via Naewna

She said her employer remotely checked the property’s CCTV system, which allegedly showed an elderly foreign neighbour placing the rubbish outside the house at about 1.15pm.

After finishing her work, Uu said she decided to dispose of the rubbish herself. As she dragged the rubbish bag away, the elderly neighbour came outside. She politely asked whether it belonged to him, and he confirmed that it did.

She then told him he should not leave rubbish outside someone else’s property because it would create a bad smell. According to her account, the man became angry and replied in English that it was his rubbish and he could leave it wherever he wanted before walking back inside.

A Pattaya housekeeper alleges foreign neighbours threatened and racially abused her after she asked them not to leave rubbish outside a home.
Photo via Naewna

The dispute escalated when the man’s son, who she said spoke fluent Thai, allegedly approached her aggressively. She alleged he claimed his father had served in a special forces unit before verbally abusing her, accusing her of being an undocumented migrant and taking jobs from Thai people.

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Uu further alleged that the man spat on the ground near her, kicked the rubbish bag and attempted to move towards her to assault her, resulting in a heated argument. She said he eventually dragged the rubbish bag away himself before both sides left the scene.

Fearing for her safety, Uu saved CCTV footage of the incident and reported the matter to Pattaya City Police Station.

A Pattaya housekeeper alleges foreign neighbours threatened and racially abused her after she asked them not to leave rubbish outside a home.
Photo via Naewna

She said police advised her to call patrol officers if she saw the pair again. She later did so but claimed the officers told her they could not take legal action at the time.

Uu now fears returning to the property each week and appealed to senior officers to review the case and take action under the law.

Naewna reported that reporters later visited the property but received no response after attempting to contact the occupants. Nearby residents claimed that the foreign father and son were not friendly with others in the community and had often caused problems.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 26, 2026, 10:45 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.