Room key row turns sharp: Hotel worker stabbed in Pattaya dispute

Picture courtesy of สยามชล นิวส์ Facebook

A hotel worker in Pattaya was stabbed after a dispute with a woman who was attempting to gain unlawful access to the premises. The incident, which took place at 10.06pm yesterday, prompted an immediate response from the local police, and emergency services.

The scene, located at the Central Mall Shopping Center, was a hive of activity as authorities discovered the injured hotel worker surrounded by a crowd of shocked onlookers. The victim, 25 year old Thanadon Chaiyasat, who is employed at a local hotel, was found with a single, serious knife wound to his back. Writhing in pain, he was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

On site, police apprehended the suspected attacker, 29 years old Chanaporn Suatao. She was detained without incident and a knife, measuring 15 centimetres in length, was confiscated and labelled as evidence, reported The Pattaya News.

Thanadon provided a detailed account of the events leading up to the stabbing. He stated that the woman had attempted to force her entry into his place of work, a hotel located approximately 1 kilometre from the Central Festival Shopping Center.

When Thanadon denied her access, she responded with physical aggression, allegedly punching him in the face. The reason for her desperate attempts to get into the hotel remains unknown.

Following this initial altercation, the woman fled the scene, with Thanadon in pursuit. He intendeds to record video evidence of her actions for potential legal proceedings. However, upon reaching the shopping mall, the situation took a dangerous turn when the woman produced a knife and stabbed Thanadon in the back.

The stabbing incident unfolded in full view of a multitude of horrified shoppers and tourists, prompting an immediate call to the authorities. Thanks to the swift actions of an anonymous Good Samaritan, the police were on the scene within moments, given the proximity of the police station to the location of the incident.

Pattaya Police are currently questioning the suspect to gain a clearer understanding of her motives and actions. Legal charges against her are pending. Meanwhile, Thanadon is expected to make a full recovery from his injuries.

