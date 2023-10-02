Pattaya hotel fire injures Kuwaiti tourist and incurs over 1 million baht damage

Photo: Pattaya News.

The early hours of this morning saw a popular hotel in Pattaya, located on Third Road in the Nongprue sub-district, Banglamung district, Chon Buri province, engulfed in flames.

The Pattaya hotel fire incident, which occurred at 3am today, resulted in a Kuwaiti tourist suffering moderate injuries. The hotel’s name has been withheld in light of the ongoing fire investigation.

In response to the alarm, firefighting personnel from Pattaya City were promptly dispatched to control the flames.

On their arrival, the team was met with an extensive fire stemming from a balcony on the second floor of the seven-story hotel. Thick, billowing smoke filled the air as guests were evacuated from the burning building.

The firefighting operation took approximately 30 minutes to bring the fire under control. Following this effort, a comprehensive inspection of the premises was conducted.

This investigation led to the discovery of an injured individual, identified as 31 year old visitor Jaber M H S Alotaibi from Kuwait. Alotaibi had been residing in the room where the Pattaya hotel fire initially broke out.

Alotaibi sustained considerable burns on his arms and legs in the Pattaya hotel fire. Immediate first aid was administered at the scene before he was swiftly transported to Bangkok Pattaya Hospital for further medical treatment.

A conversation with The Pattaya News provided a first-hand account of the incident from Alotaibi.

He reported waking up to use the bathroom when he detected a burning smell. On investigation, he discovered a fire ablaze in his room.

In the urgency of fleeing the room to save his life, Alotaibi sustained burns from the Pattaya hotel fire. He reflected on his fortunate timing, noting if he hadn’t woken up when he did, he could have been fatally burned while asleep.

The Pattaya hotel fire has caused extensive damage, estimated to exceed 1 million baht. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined as the investigation continues, reported Pattaya News.

