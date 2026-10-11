Pattaya heist gang flees Thailand with 37 million baht

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 11, 2026, 9:00 AM
2 minutes read
Pattaya heist gang flees Thailand with 37 million baht
Photo courtesy of Matichon

A Pattaya court has issued arrest warrants for five suspects over the armed robbery of a Turkish businessman’s luxury home in Chon Buri, but police say all five have already left Thailand.

Provincial Police Region 2 is coordinating with the Chinese embassy and taking steps to request an Interpol Red Notice, an international alert used to locate wanted people and seek their arrest.

The robbery took place at about 3.30am on October 6 at a luxury home in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district. Three men dressed in black, with their faces covered, broke in carrying a gun and knives.

ADVERTISEMENT

The men threatened and assaulted 34 year old Kutay Aslan, then handcuffed him and a Myanmar cleaner. They took 824,000 USDT in cryptocurrency, 210,000 baht in cash, five Rolex watches and four mobile phones, a total of about 37 million baht (US$1.1 million).

Police checked CCTV along the suspected escape route and found a Toyota Fortuner linked to the case abandoned in Pattaya. Officers seized 14 items from the vehicle, including balaclavas, gloves, clothing, shoes and an aluminium ladder, and sent them for forensic examination.

Investigators also reviewed witness statements, the car’s GPS data, car and house rental records, hotel stays and border crossing history. They compared the clothing in the evidence with the suspects’ outfits, which led to five names.

The suspects are 38 year old Dong Ping, who is accused of renting the car and the house for the group, 31 year old Lixinle, 32 year old Wang Hongbo, 33 year old Mu Hongda and 31 year old Zhiyu Wang.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

Pattaya Provincial Court approved the warrants on October 9. The five face charges of joint armed robbery at a residence at night, damaging a protective barrier, using a vehicle to commit the offence, causing physical or mental harm, illegal detention and firearms offences.

Travel records show all five have since left Thailand. Police are now working to bring them back to face charges under Thai law.

Police are also tracing where the stolen assets went, particularly the cryptocurrency worth tens of millions of baht, and checking whether anyone else was involved.

Provincial Police Region 2 said it gathered enough evidence for the warrants within three days of the robbery. It added that it will keep working with agencies in Thailand and overseas to arrest the suspects and recover the victim’s belongings.

Pattaya heist gang flees Thailand with 37 million baht, Pattaya robbery
Infographic released by the Royal Thai Police, translated into English
Pattaya heist gang flees Thailand with 37 million baht, Pattaya robbery
Photo courtesy of Matichon
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 11, 2026, 9:00 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
Latest Thailand News
Man arrested with guns and suspected C4 detonators before IMF week Crime News

Man arrested with guns and suspected C4 detonators before IMF week

18 hours ago
Drug-filled dolls posted from Europe seized in Bangkok Crime News

Drug-filled dolls posted from Europe seized in Bangkok

19 hours ago
Tourist Police ask the Russian embassy to brief visitors Tourism News

Tourist Police ask the Russian embassy to brief visitors

20 hours ago
193 Thais deported from Cambodia, 18 wanted for scams Crime News

193 Thais deported from Cambodia, 18 wanted for scams

21 hours ago
Chiang Rai network sold Thai ID cards to foreigners Crime News

Chiang Rai network sold Thai ID cards to foreigners

22 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi signs a third ground handler Thailand News

Suvarnabhumi signs a third ground handler

1 day ago
Chon Buri police raid suspected Chinese nominee metal company Pattaya News

Chon Buri police raid suspected Chinese nominee metal company

1 day ago
Thailand weather today, 10 October: heavy rain in 46 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 10 October: heavy rain in 46 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

1 day ago
Chiang Rai cash seizure leads to wider confiscation of 100 million baht assets Crime News

Chiang Rai cash seizure leads to wider confiscation of 100 million baht assets

2 days ago
Chinese music teacher returns home safely after IP address appears in Myanmar Bangkok News

Chinese music teacher returns home safely after IP address appears in Myanmar

2 days ago
Thai teenager takes his grandfather 2,000km to Singapore by train, bus, and foot Thai Life

Thai teenager takes his grandfather 2,000km to Singapore by train, bus, and foot

2 days ago
Former resident describes chaining and mistreatment at Nonthaburi care home Crime News

Former resident describes chaining and mistreatment at Nonthaburi care home

2 days ago
Thai tourism association seeks delay to new air travel tax Thailand News

Thai tourism association seeks delay to new air travel tax

2 days ago
Police escapes scene to eat at restaurant after fatal crash in Chon Buri Road deaths

Police escapes scene to eat at restaurant after fatal crash in Chon Buri

2 days ago
Frenchman arrested over unlicensed Chiang Mai hostel Chiang Mai News

Frenchman arrested over unlicensed Chiang Mai hostel

2 days ago
Former PTTEP executive collected from Indonesia over Rolls-Royce case Crime News

Former PTTEP executive collected from Indonesia over Rolls-Royce case

2 days ago
13 year old boy injured after reaching into floodwater to play with snakehead fry Central Thailand News

13 year old boy injured after reaching into floodwater to play with snakehead fry

2 days ago
Buriram abbot drove 40km to avoid being seen buying meth Northern Thailand News

Buriram abbot drove 40km to avoid being seen buying meth

2 days ago
Thai Airways wine spending debated after CEO sidelined Business News

Thai Airways wine spending debated after CEO sidelined

2 days ago
Indonesian YouTuber apologises for insulting Bangkok transwoman on camera Bangkok News

Indonesian YouTuber apologises for insulting Bangkok transwoman on camera

2 days ago
Thai officials examine Chabad funding, 61 company registrations Bangkok News

Thai officials examine Chabad funding, 61 company registrations

2 days ago
Five Hua Hin-area hotels recognised among 71 across Thailand Hua Hin News

Five Hua Hin-area hotels recognised among 71 across Thailand

2 days ago
Thailand weather today, 9 October: heavy rain in 16 provinces, Bangkok a few showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 9 October: heavy rain in 16 provinces, Bangkok a few showers

2 days ago
Thai candy floss wrapped mid-flight draws Peking duck jokes News

Thai candy floss wrapped mid-flight draws Peking duck jokes

3 days ago
2 Thai men arrested after body found in burned pickup in Trang Thailand News

2 Thai men arrested after body found in burned pickup in Trang

3 days ago
Back to top button