Pattaya gold shop robber undone by his own ID card

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 20, 2026, 4:16 PM
1 minute read
Pattaya gold shop robber undone by his own ID card | Thaiger
Photo via Kom Chad Luek

A Thai man was arrested on Saturday, July 18, after robbing a gold shop in Pattaya and accidentally leaving his identification card at the scene.

The robbery took place at about 5.45pm on July 17 at a gold store inside a shopping centre in northern Pattaya. Police said the suspect fled with a gold necklace worth more than 130,000 baht.

According to shop employees, the man threatened staff during the robbery, saying, “Keep quiet. I don’t want to kill anyone.” The shop employees also told investigators that he claimed he needed money to repay gambling debts.

Police said the suspect escaped with the necklace but dropped his identification card while leaving the shop, allowing police to identify him.

Officers later released his identity publicly only as 34 year old Q.

Thai thief leaves ID card at scene leading to his arrest
Photo via Facebook/ Parichad Chuanig

CCTV footage reviewed by officers reportedly showed the suspect entering the shop wearing a black T-shirt, black jeans and a black cap. According to police, he asked to try on a gold necklace before threatening an employee and leaving with the jewellery.

Investigators tracked the accused to a rented room in Soi Map Song in East Pattaya, where he was arrested. Q admitted to the robbery during questioning. However, officers did not recover the stolen necklace from the room.

Related Articles

Q told investigators he had sold the necklace to a gold shop in Soi Noen Plub Wan for 117,000 baht and used much of the money to repay debts. He claimed about 65,000 baht remained in his bank account.

Pattaya gold shop robbery suspect arrested
Photo via Facebook/ Parichad Chuanig

The suspect also told police that mounting financial problems had motivated the robbery. He claimed he had previously helped compensate victims after his sister became involved in a mule account case, placing him under financial pressure.

According to police, the accused also admitted borrowing money from informal lenders before gambling on World Cup matches through online betting websites. He said he hoped to win enough money to repay his debts, but instead lost the funds and accumulated further debt.

Police have charged the accused under Section 336 of the Criminal Law in connection with the alleged robbery. The investigation is continuing.

Latest Thailand News
Pattaya gold shop robber undone by his own ID card | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya gold shop robber undone by his own ID card

44 minutes ago
Anutin woos Chinese tech giants, 70bn baht investment planned | Thaiger Business News

Anutin woos Chinese tech giants, 70bn baht investment planned

2 hours ago
Thai government tightens regulations to restrict cannabis for medical uses | Thaiger Cannabis News

Thai government tightens regulations to restrict cannabis for medical uses

3 hours ago
Thai driver feigns English to dodge blame for car crash | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Thai driver feigns English to dodge blame for car crash

4 hours ago
Udon Thani suspect denies murder despite body parts found at his home | Thaiger Crime News

Udon Thani suspect denies murder despite body parts found at his home

5 hours ago
Drunk BMW driver crashes, kills 3 in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Crime News

Drunk BMW driver crashes, kills 3 in Nonthaburi

6 hours ago
Phuket chef assaults intern, forces her to eat undercooked rice | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket chef assaults intern, forces her to eat undercooked rice

7 hours ago
Doctor denies ECG request before man&#8217;s death, now suspended | Thaiger Thailand News

Doctor denies ECG request before man’s death, now suspended

7 hours ago
Tourist Police reviews security at Suvarnabhumi ahead of summer holiday | Thaiger Bangkok News

Tourist Police reviews security at Suvarnabhumi ahead of summer holiday

24 hours ago
Government steps up efforts to tackle graduate unemployment | Thaiger Thailand News

Government steps up efforts to tackle graduate unemployment

1 day ago
House fire kills 73 cats and elderly couple in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

House fire kills 73 cats and elderly couple in Bangkok

1 day ago
Bangkok monk arrested over scam mule account | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok monk arrested over scam mule account

1 day ago
Muay Thai gym bans its own daughter Zaidania from fighting in Thailand and abroad | Thaiger Entertainment

Muay Thai gym bans its own daughter Zaidania from fighting in Thailand and abroad

1 day ago
Eleven arrested in raid on Bangkok nightclub disguised as gaming shop | Thaiger Crime News

Eleven arrested in raid on Bangkok nightclub disguised as gaming shop

1 day ago
Taiwan strips Cambodia of visa privileges | Thaiger Thailand News

Taiwan strips Cambodia of visa privileges

1 day ago
Anutin opens new BOI office in Chengdu | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin opens new BOI office in Chengdu

1 day ago
Pathum Thani volunteers relocate 120 cats before eviction | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Pathum Thani volunteers relocate 120 cats before eviction

1 day ago
Doctor suspended after Thai teacher&#8217;s husband dies hours after being sent home with chest pain | Thaiger Thailand News

Doctor suspended after Thai teacher’s husband dies hours after being sent home with chest pain

1 day ago
Thailand weather forecast July 19: rain and rough seas warning | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast July 19: rain and rough seas warning

1 day ago
Bus carrying 57 students, teachers flips on Surin highway | Thaiger Thailand News

Bus carrying 57 students, teachers flips on Surin highway

2 days ago
Bangkok police smash Vietnamese ice smuggling gang | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok police smash Vietnamese ice smuggling gang

2 days ago
Ministry scraps 5,924 fraudulent local exam scores | Thaiger Thailand News

Ministry scraps 5,924 fraudulent local exam scores

2 days ago
Cambodian tycoon rents casino space to scam gang | Thaiger Thailand News

Cambodian tycoon rents casino space to scam gang

2 days ago
Thailand weather forecast July 18: East braces for heaviest rain | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast July 18: East braces for heaviest rain

2 days ago
Thai-foreign couple fails to settle 195,000 baht wedding catering bill | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai-foreign couple fails to settle 195,000 baht wedding catering bill

3 days ago
Crime NewsPattaya News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 20, 2026, 4:16 PM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.