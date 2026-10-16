Pattaya girl beaten by group after no-makeup photo gossip

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 16, 2026, 10:20 AM
1 minute read
Pattaya girl beaten by group after no-makeup photo gossip
Photo via ที่นี่เขาไม้แก้ว

A 14 year old girl was injured after she was allegedly lured to a sports ground in Pattaya and beaten by a group of teenagers early today, October 16, after gossip about an unfiltered photo turned violent.

The girl, identified by the pseudonym Fa, suffered abrasions and bruising across her body. Rescue workers treated her at the scene before taking her to hospital.

Fa’s mother said the attack stemmed from a dispute involving 19 year old Ae, also a pseudonym, who became angry after learning that Fa had shared an unfiltered photo of her face while gossiping with friends.

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According to the mother, some teenagers Fa knew invited her to the beach, then took her to a sports ground in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district.

A 14 year old Pattaya girl was attacked by a group of teenagers after gossip over a no-makeup photo escalated into violence.
Photo via ที่นี่เขาไม้แก้ว

A video of the incident shows several teens taking turns slapping, hitting and kicking Fa, dragging her across the concrete and stomping on her.

Fa raised her hands in a wai and pleaded with them to stop while others cheered and encouraged the attack.

Police were called at around 5am and arrived to find more than 10 male and female teenagers gathered at the sports ground.

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Officers took nine teenagers connected to the incident to Pattaya City Police Station for questioning and contacted their parents.

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A 14 year old Pattaya girl was attacked by a group of teenagers after gossip over a no-makeup photo escalated into violence.
Photo via ที่นี่เขาไม้แก้ว

Police are reviewing the video and other evidence to establish each person’s role in the attack. Those who are minors will be questioned in the presence of a multidisciplinary team as part of the juvenile investigation process.

Fa’s mother urged parents to keep a closer watch on their children and warned that minor disputes can quickly escalate when teenagers gather in groups and resort to violence.

Police issued a similar warning during the school holiday, asking parents to know where their children are, who they are with and when they are expected home, particularly late at night or early in the morning.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 16, 2026, 10:20 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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