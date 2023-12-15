Pattaya gears up for the free ‘Music Youth Creative Space’ event

Pattaya is abuzz with anticipation for the upcoming Music Youth Creative Space event, a dynamic platform aimed at sparking musical interest and fostering the creative potential of the city’s young population.

Slated to take place over two consecutive weekends, December 15-16 and December 22-23, the event promises a musical extravaganza at the picturesque Jomtien Beach. From 5pm to 10pm each day, the beach will become a hub of creative energy and youthful enthusiasm.

The Music Youth Creative Space extends an open invitation to all, and the best part – it’s completely free of charge! It encourages participation from everyone, irrespective of their experience with music. Whether you’re an established artist or just beginning to explore your musical abilities, this event offers you a platform to immerse in a world of music.

But the Music Youth Creative Space is not just about attending concerts. This initiative, organised by Pattaya City, offers an array of engaging activities designed to cater to a wide range of musical preferences. It’s a celebration of music and creativity, and the packed agenda ensures that there’s something for everyone.

The event kicks off with a grand opening ceremony today at 7pm. This will set the stage for a musical journey filled with exploration and creative expression, promising a memorable experience for all attendees.

The event will be held near the Pattaya water sports area and Soi 5, making it easily accessible for everyone. With its unique blend of music, creativity, and youthful energy, the Music Youth Creative Space aims to make a lasting impact on Pattaya’s cultural landscape, reported Pattaya News.

Follow us on :













In related news, at least 600,000 Indian tourists are anticipated to visit Pattaya this year, returning the visitor numbers to levels similar to those before the pandemic, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). To read more click HERE.