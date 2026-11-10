Pattaya warns of stall scams ahead of fireworks festival

Pattaya has warned traders against buying stall space at this month’s International Fireworks Festival from people claiming to have spaces available, after 2,504 traders registered for just 600 free stalls.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet said registration ran from 10am to 3pm, attracting 2,504 applicants, including 1,562 food vendors, 603 drinks vendors and 339 dessert vendors.

The figures are preliminary, with officials set to check applicants’ house registrations and other documents before announcing those eligible for the lottery on the Facebook page “Sai Trong P’Beer”.

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Only traders whose house registrations are within Pattaya will qualify for the draw. The city has allocated 600 stalls free of charge and requires vendors to keep prices reasonable while offering a variety of food, desserts and drinks.

Successful applicants must operate their stalls themselves or hire someone to sell on their behalf under the conditions set by the city.

Poramet also warned against so-called “phantom booth” scams, in which people claim to control festival stalls and offer to sell them to unsuspecting traders.

He said similar scams have led to complaints and police reports every year. Stalls awarded through the lottery are free and cannot be resold, with any such transactions violating the festival’s rules.

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The Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2026 will take place on November 27 and 28 along Pattaya Beach, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Pattaya office.

Poramet acknowledged that the global economy remains under pressure, particularly from conflict in the Middle East and its impact on fuel and travel costs.

He said Pattaya would continue organising events, including its jazz festival, Loy Krathong celebrations and Pattaya Countdown, to encourage tourism and local spending.

Hotel bookings may be lower than last year but remain strong, with accommodation still available for visitors planning to attend the city’s year-end events.

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