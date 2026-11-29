Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thai and foreign visitors packed Pattaya Beach on Saturday, November 28, for the closing night of the 15th Pattaya International Fireworks Festival. Organisers expect the free two-night event to bring more than 1 billion baht (about US$30.8 million) into local businesses.

Teams from five countries took part in the final programme of displays set to music. Italy opened the night, followed by Malaysia, the Philippines and Finland, and Japan closed the show.

According to Pattaya Mail, the Japanese team was performing in Thailand for the first time. It had also opened the international programme on Friday, November 27.

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Spectators began claiming spots on the sand in the afternoon. By evening, crowds stretched along the beach from North Pattaya to South Pattaya.

On the opening night, Pattaya Mail estimated that hundreds of thousands of people lined more than 3 kilometres of beachfront.

Thai singer Palmy and the band Rooftop performed on the second night. About 800 stalls along the beach sold food, drinks and goods from local traders.

Police officers, Pattaya City staff and other agencies handled security on land and at sea, and directed traffic around the beachfront.

The 1 billion baht figure is a preliminary estimate covering both nights. Hotels, restaurants and shops are expected to see most of the spending.

The spending figure is a preliminary estimate covering both nights of the festival. Earlier this month, Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet said hotel bookings for the festival might fall below last year’s level because the Middle East conflict had pushed up fuel and travel costs, though he described demand as still strong, when the city warned traders against buying resold festival stalls.