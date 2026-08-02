Pattaya court denies bail for Russian siblings’ murder suspects

A Pattaya provincial court has denied bail to suspects held over two separate murder cases in Huai Yai, ruling that the seriousness of the charges, the severity of potential penalties, and the risk of flight made release too dangerous.

The first case centres on the deaths of two Russian siblings, who vanished along with their Honda ADV 150 motorcycle before Huai Yai Police Station investigators uncovered evidence linking the disappearance to a killing. Police allege the pair were murdered and their bodies buried.

Investigators brought 43 year old Thanatip “Pong” Kerdthong and 39 year old Thongchai Srinil before Pattaya Provincial Court on August 1 for their first detention hearing. Police requested an initial 12-day detention period, running August 1 to 12, to continue gathering evidence.

Thanatip and Thongchai face a raft of charges, including jointly committing premeditated murder, committing an offence to obtain benefits or conceal another crime, nighttime robbery, impersonating police officers while armed, and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The court denied their release, noting that both men were arrested under court-issued warrants, that the charges carry severe penalties, and that the circumstances of the alleged offences were serious. Police prosecutors also opposed bail, and judges cited a risk that the suspects could flee.

In a separate case, filed under case number F.597/2569, suspects accused of killing a family of three were also denied bail by the same court. The charges include jointly committing premeditated murder, nighttime robbery, impersonating police officers, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

The court reached the same conclusion as in the first case, citing the seriousness of the charges, the severity of the alleged offences, and concerns that the suspects could escape if released.

Following the rulings, correctional officers transferred Thanatip and Thongchai to Pattaya Remand Prison in line with standard legal procedure. Huai Yai Police Station continues to investigate both cases and is working to establish the full sequence of events, including whether other individuals were involved.