Pattaya City courts elderly Chinese tourists with square dance champions

Pattaya City officials extended a warm welcome to the Chinese square dance champions on Tuesday, January 9, marking a strategic move to boost tourism and instil assurance for elderly Chinese tourists. It was Siwat Boongerd, Pattaya’s Deputy Permanent Secretary, who greeted the Chinese victors of the square dance contest during a ceremony at Pattaya Beach.

This welcoming event was not just a symbol of hospitality, but it was a strategic partnership between Pattaya City and Sichuan TV with a primary goal to promote Pattaya’s allure to older folks from China. The partnership enabled a team of 20 Chinese square dance champions, triumphant contenders from Sichuan TV’s Wu Wu Sheng Feng programme, to embark on a week-long expedition, spanning from January 6 to January 11, in the captivating land of Thailand.

The champions’ schedule included exploring several tourist hotspots along the scenic route from Bangkok to Pattaya. This exciting journey concluded with a cultural exchange performance alongside local senior citizens on the beachfront of Pattaya.

This touching event was not limited to the physical attendees. Sichuan TV captured the heartwarming moments, ready to be broadcast on popular platforms such as Pleasant Trip and News Live Programme. Simultaneously, online platforms such as Douyin, Bilili, and WeChat VDO echoed the event’s essence, preparing to captivate an audience of over 15 million viewers, reported The Pattaya News.

This initiative serves a dual purpose. On one hand, it highlights Pattaya’s charm to the Chinese viewership, and on the other, it aims to build confidence amongst the elderly Chinese citizens contemplating a visit to Pattaya.

This demographic, consisting of individuals aged over 60, aligns perfectly with the Thai government’s policy of granting visa-free entry to Chinese tourists. This event marks a significant step towards reaching out to this vital market.

In related news, the Tourism Authority of Thailand reported a shift in Chinese travel trends, with independent and small-group travel gaining prominence in 2023.