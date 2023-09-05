Pattaya Central Tunnel to install CCTV to deter motorcycle riders

Photo by Tobias Tullius on Unsplash

Pattaya’s Central Tunnel, a vital shortcut for local commuters, has been the centre of a heated debate involving the city’s Mayor, Poramase Ngampiches, and the persistent motorcycle riders who choose to ignore established safety regulations.

Despite a standing prohibition, an estimated 5,000 motorcycles continue to navigate the tunnel every month, leading to the proposal of a new deterrent – the installation of CCTV cameras within the tunnel.

The Central Tunnel isn’t just any ordinary thoroughfare; it’s a lifeline for Pattaya’s bustling traffic, streamlining the flow of vehicles and enhancing the overall commuting experience.

However, the tunnel’s design and safety regulations prohibit the use of motorcycles inside, primarily due to the limited space and heightened risk of accidents. As Poramase explains, the confined space within the tunnel leaves little room for manoeuvre, making motorcycle accidents particularly lethal.

Despite the clear risks and the existing ban, motorcycle riders have continually defied the regulations. The city has tried numerous strategies to curb this defiance, from imposing substantial fines to installing warning signs, yet these measures have proven ineffective.

The stubborn influx of motorcycles into the tunnel remains unabated, with an average of 5,000 riders choosing to risk the tunnel’s dangers each month.

In an attempt to resolve this ongoing issue, Mayor Poramase has proposed a novel solution. He believes that CCTV cameras installed in the middle of the tunnel could serve as an effective deterrent.

These cameras would not only identify and track motorcycles entering the tunnel but also provide evidence for imposing fines and other penalties on the violators, the mayor explained.

“Violators will be subject to fines and other penalties.”

He asserts that the installation of CCTV cameras to deter motorcycles is a necessary measure to ensure the safety of everyone using the tunnel.

Follow us on :













Mayor Poramase urges motorcyclists to comply with the law, reiterating the dangers of using the tunnel.

Follow our latest stories on our new Facebook page: CLICK HERE.