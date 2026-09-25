Pattaya cannabis farm fire leaves residents and rescuers dizzy

A fire at a Pattaya cannabis farm sent thick, pungent smoke across a residential neighbourhood this morning, September 25, leaving people in the area suffering from dizziness and headaches.

Pattaya’s disaster response centre received a report of a house fire at around 7.36am and dispatched firefighters, volunteer rescue workers and police to the scene.

Despite the rain, large numbers of residents gathered outside to watch as firefighters used two fire engines to tackle the flames. Thick smoke poured from the house, spreading a strong smell throughout the surrounding area.

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Firefighters spent approximately 30 minutes bringing the blaze under control.

An initial inspection found that the two-storey house had been converted into an indoor cannabis cultivation facility. The fire had damaged large numbers of cannabis plants and growing equipment on both floors.

No injuries or deaths were initially reported, although several people later experienced symptoms after inhaling the smoke.

A 47 year old woman who worked at the cannabis farm said she noticed sparks coming from an electrical control box shortly before the fire. She then heard a sound resembling an explosion, after which the flames spread rapidly. She immediately contacted emergency services for help.

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A 60 year old neighbour said the property had operated as a cannabis farm for some time and was owned by a foreign national.

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Pattaya City Police officers inspected the property, photographed the damage and questioned those involved.

Investigators initially suspect that an electrical short circuit in the control box caused sparks that ignited the cannabis plants and equipment inside the building.

However, the exact cause remains under investigation. Police are awaiting a detailed examination of the property by forensic officers, while the total value of the damage has yet to be assessed.

The smoke also affected people responding to the fire. Firefighters, rescue workers, police officers and some nearby residents reported dizziness and headaches after inhaling smoke from the burning cannabis plants.

Those affected moved away from the property to avoid inhaling more smoke.

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